Swap Shop items from Monday, October 16, 2023

1.LF 3-4 bedroom house or trailer to rent, available ASAP, in either Accomack or Northampton. 757-709-2321

2. LF 15 seat passenger van to hold pressure washer equipment, seats aren’t required, in the price range of $1,500. 410-603-5013

3. 2006 Saturn for sale, call for price. 757-694-5996

4. Animal cages, can hold a cat or a small dog, will sell both of them for $5. Diapers, XL, 5 in package, 50 packages, $1 a package. 757-990-5262

5. Brand new VA title and registration, 2004 Fleetwood travel camper, 2 pull out rooms, needs some odds and ins, $8,500 OBO. 16 foot 3 axel trailer, wood floor in middle, steel beams around sides, can carry heavy equipment, pintle hitch with adjustments, $3,200 OBO. LF 56 inch TV. 757-710-5238 leave a message if there’s no answer

6. Pickup truck, 1998 Chevy Silverado, full size, 4×4, 2500, full loaded, some rust, oldie but a goodie, everything works, $3,900 OBO, tagged in Delaware. 302-519-1311

7. Recliner for sale. 2 tables. $100 for all. 757-350-9081

8. GE Super capacity plus 16 cycle washing machine, $250 OBO. 757-894-6741

9. Small pickup toolbox $60. Dell desktop $100. Acoustic guitar with case $100. Call 757-709-0923

10. All items are new never been used…2 in 1 folding treadmill with remote & LED $300. 1500 Electric Oil Filled Portable Space Heater(does have a dent) $55. Folding baby crib playpen(blue) $100. 1-302-723-8467

11. 2001 Dodge hi top conversion van, 184k, runs and drives, has some rust starting on body, $2000 OBO. Can send pics 609-780-4960

12. Vintage Snap On tools from late 1920’s early 1930’s. Rare. Call for more info if interested. Estimated late 1700-early 1800 Stump Anvil. Call for more info if interested. Can send pics upon request. 1-410-430-0476

13. Double vanity sink available for sale. I’m asking $75 for it. Must come and pick it up. I’m located in Painter. Number to call 757-709-4132

14. 2010 Toyota corolla, 169k miles, 1 owner, new paint, excellent mechanical condition, asking $7000. 757-642-6888

15. LF free furniture. 757-894-0835

16. LF any and all scrap metal. 757-894-9300

17. 2008 Ford F-150 pickup, 4 wheel drive, 4 door. 2011 Chevy Impala with low miles. 2011 Dodge Journey. 757-350-9849 call for prices, serious callers only please

18. LF Honda or reliable vehicle. 757-815-1828

19. Free walnuts in Parksley. 757-665-6565

20. Commercial fishing boat, ready to go, nets and anchors included. 757-894-5545

