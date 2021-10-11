1.2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pickup, runs, transfer case needs work to move, $1,800 757-693-1450

2.2 electric heaters, $25 each, $40 for both, Microwave $20, cast-iron Christmas Tree stand $10 757-387-7506

3.Sears radial armsaw w/ assorted blades $50, boat shelter w/ reinforced beams and 4 weight bags $250, Brand new 10ft by 20ft canopy garage tent, heavy duty 757-215-8746

4.FREE 100-125gal. of heating oil 240-205-6870

5.Lasco drop-in soaker tub in excellent condition $100 757-787-3069

6.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs great, moon roof included $2,300 410-977-2960

7.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080

8.Pet covers for recliner & sofa, Mr. & Mrs. outdoor flags, women’s jeans (various sizes and colors) 757-710-0132

9.LF 3 strong people to help move a large fish tank from shed to living room 757-894-1762

10.Black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635

11.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

12.LF portable CD player for a car 757-709-4287

13.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

14.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

15.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in. TVs $20, 2 matching nightstands with 2 drawers each 757-678-7483

16.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689

17.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

18.wood stove, rectangular, small $500 obo 757-442-1060

19.LF somebody to measure for a storm door 757-665-5464

20.set of oak tables $60 757-387-2596

21.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

22.twin size bunk bed 757-854-8874

23.Complete hot dog cart, 65in. Color tv, China closet 757-694-8625