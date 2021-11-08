1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.Bench grinder $25 obo 757-695-0402 call or text

3.LF car or truck for a reasonable price, can need work 757-302-5082

4.Young puppy looking for a new home (includes rehoming fee) 757-710-3192

5.LF 12 gauge pump shotgun w/ 3in. chamber and long barrel 757-710-9034

6.2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue, runs & drives great $2,300 443-523-5741

7.LF Even Pure electric heater in good condition for a reasonable price, serious inquiries only 757-710-5807

8.1987 El Camino V8 w/ dual exhaust, power windows and locks, AC, $4,500 obo 757-350-9497

9.12quart cast iron Dutch oven $20 757-695-0294

10.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable and separable 757-678-7483

11.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs fine, moon roof included $2,300 410-977-2960

12.LF roofer to repair a roof 757-414-0429

13.Boating equipment, DUD’s for sale or trade, Handyman special 3 bed 1 bath home 757-693-0333

14.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

15.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

16.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

17.Black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635

18.LF 2 bedroom home 757-694-7226

19.LF floor buffer to rent for vinyl tile floor 757-710-0070

20.Turnip greens 757-387-7648

21.60in. Samsung TV $175 410-430-3655

22.1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle, parts for a 1963 Chevy Impala SS 443-366-4412

23.196 rounds of 380 ammunition, Federal FMJs $150 757-350-9856

24.4 month old outdoor Tabby cat, neutered, has shots, friendly to people, but not other cats 442-7889

25.1999 Ford F-150 XLT, 4wd, runs good, $2,500 cash, can be delivered 443-735-6078

26.LF vehicle 757-442-5623

27.FREE kittens, males and females, 8 weeks old, litter box trained 757-999-6771

28.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

29.LF Male Chihuahua puppy for reasonable price 757-678-2244

30.LF Hayman potatoes 757-894-0113

31.Chevy 350 V8 engine, 161sq.ft pre-finished oak flooring 757-709-9570 call anytime

32.Queen size air mattress $25 757-694-7145

33.Steamer trunk $50, LF high caliber pistol 38-45, LF A5 Belgian browning shotgun, LF Chincoteague decoys, 757-387-7506

34.LF wheelchair (automatic if possible) 757-710-2105