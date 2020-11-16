1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.2 gun stocks for 20gauge A5 Belgium Browning shotgun $50, 5 vintage clam baskets $75, large steamer trunk & 1930’s carpenter chest w/ lid $50 757-387-7506

4.LF reliable vehicle 757-854-8937

5.Northampton County books & records 757-999-0083

6.LF kerosene stove or heater 757-894-7577

7.LF house insulation and sheetrock 607-437-4782

8.Step climber exercise machine, Dell laptop and HP printer 757-787-7969

9.22in tires & rims 909-594-0197

10.LF small car port, LF metal roofing 757-894-0823

11.28qt turkey fryer, Christmas tree 757-665-4051

12.757-331-2598 upright vacuum, 2 color TVs

13.42in cut Craftsman Riding mower, needs belt $150, 18ft boat trailer, no rollers $60, set of rims and tires from a 2001 Chevy S10 $50 757-710-4407

14.XL dog crate w/ divider $50, oversize chair $125 obo 757-710-3876

15.2007 Dodge Caravan $1,500 obo, HP computer, clothes 757-894-1521

16.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

17.Piano $5, computer chair $10, Wii station w/ big game hunter and original XBOX 894-8118

18.2 FREE Color TVs, 757-894-7003