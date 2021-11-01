1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.Large Hudson Valley, NY steamer trunk $50, old wooden shipping crate w/ Couch Telephone Co. stamp on the side, LF Colt 45 or a 44 Revolver 757-387-7506

3.1987 El Camino, V8, dual exhaust, power windows & locks, AC, $4,500 obo 757-350-9497

4.Dog available for a forever home 757-710-3192 call or text

5.LF somebody to alter jeans from flared leg to straight leg 757-787-7351

6.Brand new Fimco 15 Gallon spot sprayer, still in the box, to be mounted on a pull behind cart (cart not included), 12v pump & hose $75, Fresh pecans in the shell, smaller $3, 2 dog cages $20 for the large one, $10 for the small one 757-442-2465

7.2005 Toyota Camry, high miles, drives great $1,200 443-523-5741

8.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs great, moon roof included $2,300 410-977-2960

9.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in TVs, $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable and separable 757-678-7483

10.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

11.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

12.Black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635

13.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

14.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080

15.LF Michael Myers Halloween mask 757-999-0083

16.2008 Cadillac STS, fully loaded, $3,000 obo 757-894-7609

17.Kenmore large capacity washer $75 757-665-4102

18.LF wheelchair 757-678-3619

19.brand new square fireplace $35, LF section 8 trailer for rent 757-894-7577

20.LF junk appliances and scrap, 757-678-2566

21.Black powder 50cal Tradition rifle, 3×9.50 scope, sling included $400, exercise bike $45 757-442-5513

22.2 burning barrels (without lids) $25 apiece, Thompson Center 50cal muzzleloader 757-709-4362

23.LF cheap microwave 757-694-8555

24.car Battery $60, Kenwood CD player w/ remote $25 757-694-8977

25.2014 Volkswagen Jetta $1,200 obo 757-709-4544

26.LF pickup truck to do work for the church 410-422-8973

27.757-710-3854 LF used 19in. Flatscreen TV w/ DVD player