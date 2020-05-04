1.Girls outside playhouse, perfect for 2-6 year old girl $50 999-0083

2.LF pair of 15in rims 8-10in wide for 1995 Chevy S10 757-894-0196

3.1998 Pontiac Grand Am $900 obo 757-768-0764

4.Chain link fence, free for removal 540-520-2770

5.46in heavy duty craftsman riding mower, great condition 757-787-7969

6.2007 Dodge Charger V8, leather interior 757-710-5080

7.3 wheel scooter in good condition $300 or trade for riding mower of equal value 757-710-4118 serious inquiries only

8.1996 Ford 4wd pickup XLT, small rust spots $1,900 obo, kitchen table set $45 obo, various items 302-519-1311

9.55pc Moriyama China set $40, 45 Beanie Babies by Ty $1.50 apiece, 2 pairs of women’s tennis shoes sizes 6 and 11 $5 854-8251

10.665-6279 2 week old Cornish Rock chicks $6 apiece

11.2002 Chevy Malibu $1,500 obo, water fountain $200, floor tiles brand new 757-678-3520

12.Binoculars $40, box of 50 Mystery/Thriller books $30, box of old army equipment $20 319-6085

13.LF used outboard motor Yamaha or Suzuki 757-894-7507

14.High wheel cultivator push plow made of tubular steel $75, live trap 7.5×7.5×24, 100+ Joist hangers $50 757-665-4932

15.Electric sauna w/ cedar cabinet and seats, 160cu.ft., NordicTrack exercise machine 757-894-5028

16.LF transmission jack 757-709-2578

17.Universal ladder rack for pickup $50, 2 push lawnmowers $75 apiece, 2 shallow well pumps 787-1574

18.4 area rugs of various sizes and colors, cherrywood cabinet 3ft tall $40, dog pillow 2.5x2ft long $15 443-880-1331

19.20ft pontoon boat $2,500, 2 free pianos, LF radio for 1996-1999 ranger 757-894-8118

20.12-32in of cotton wood for carving, beagle puppies, LF wood splitter, 209-843-3881