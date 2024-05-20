Swap Shop Items from Monday May 20th 2024

1. 1994 GMC full size work truck, runs greats, price: $2800. 2007 F150 Ford pickup automatic isn’t currently running. Looking for a camper trailer for storage

Phone Number:3025191311

2. Looking for a puppy or rabbit. Phone Number: 7576945996

3. 16 ft canoe for sale oak boards and paddles. Phone Number: 4433972432

4. Chariot grass cutter zero turn, currently not running, Price: $333. 2004 Mountaineer, low on transmission fluid, Price:$444. 1998 For Ranger 4×4 runs but hard to steer, Price $777 Phone Number: 7577388027

5. Sears Router, 1HP, Router Table brand new condition, all attachments included, Price $135, Phone Number: 7578940823

6. Camper Shell 5 windows and kerosene heater. Phone Number: 7578940823

7. Leather living room sofa(double recliner) , chair and cat napper sofa (single recliner) Price: $1400. Phone Number: 7577102318, 7576655672

8. 2007 Grand Caravan Price $3200 Phone Number:7577090555

9. Looking for a caregiver. Will discuss details when called. Phone Number: 7577103310

10. 6o inch Smart TV. Price $80. Electric Drier Price $65. Infant and toddle crib and mattress Price $75. Phone Number: 7573021010

11. Adjustable dining table, good condition Price $30. Can Seater rocking chair, good condition Price $25. High performance wind tunnel vacuum Price $25. Phone Number: 7573870503

12. 1988 Honda Goldwing 1500GL Shaft Drive , needs to be brought back to life Price: 1200 or OBO. 2007 Honda Shadow VTX, new tires, does run, Price $1500 or OBO. Phone Number: 7578940646

13 Cloth tan loveseat Price $250. Leather sofa with built in power operated recliners Price $4oo. Antique clock Price $600. Phone Number: 7857063662

14. Gas Drier, Brand New Price $275 or OBO. Phone Number: 7576782265

15. Fresh brown eggs laid daily 30 eggs $10 and 12 eggs $4, Red sexlink laying hens $9. 7578949719

16. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand $30 each. / Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus balls.

17. Gravely walk behind tractor with wagon/cart, Bush Hog, Auger plow for garden, snow/dirt plow with 8 hp Kohler. Everything works well ! $ 975.00 OBO 757-894-1368

18. 1995 Jeep Wrangler asking $3,800. For more information call Bob at 443-235-3597

19. 215/60R16 Mastercraft tire, like new, $50. Diamond plate aluminum tool box for full size truck, $60 OBO. Ryobi 5 inch orbital sander with dust collection bag, $35. Can send pictures. Call or text 757-710-5943

20. Used Kenmore 5 cu ft Commercial Grade freezer. Good condition, running and freezes

to -10 degrees. Measures 27″ x 24″ x 34″ tall. Asking $125.00 for it. Located near Parksley. (757) 665-4597