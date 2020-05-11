1.Frigidaire gas dryer, large capacity $40 442-4381
2.1999 Ford F-150 4×4 single cab $1,500 609-780-4960
3.2004 Chevy Venture Minivan w/ 3rd row seating $1,900 firm 443-523-5741
4.Electric hospital bed w/ removable side rails, used in non-smoking home, excellent condition 757-710-0365
5.Black leather sofa and loveseat $1,200, queen size mattress and box spring $700 717-714-4526
6.100 Keystone shaped landscape blocks $1.65 each or $130 for all 787-7268
7.Kitchen table set, seats 6 w/ leaf to seat 2 more 757-710-3477
8.2 Spinner Elite bikes $200, 15gal 12volt spray tank, brand new in box $75, 3 brick propane heater 18,000btu, never used $100 757-787-8087
9.Twin bed set $50, curve shaft weed trimmer $60 stihl, 19hp Koehler engine $150 678-2566
10.LF music box 678-2244
11.LF riding mower frames, LF someone who can do mechanical work 757-710-0967
12.County line log splitter, like new, works great $850 709-2445
13.1994 Mazda B3000 pickup, needs new head gasket $500 obo, various pieces of scrap metal, 7.5hp outboard motor $300 obo 757-505-6521
14.2 humidifiers $35 apiece, LF pull behind trailer 757-709-2659 serious inquiries only
15.LF wheel barrow, LF shed, LF work truck 757-331-0586
16.9 pairs of vinyl shudders for free, kitchen table set for free 787-8455
17.710-1434 LF 24ft container unit
18.LF outdoor trampoline 443-289-0103
19.LF goats, LF Jonathan who cuts trees 410-845-1478
20.Ladder racks for 8ft bed $200 obo 678-6847