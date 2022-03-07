1.LF 2 bedroom home in Accomac County ASAP 757-694-1884

2.LF car or truck for a reasonable price, LF car trailer 609-780-4960

3.Various rubber and plastic decoys from the 1950’s and 1960’s, various telephone insulators, mason jars 757-387-7506

4.LF sections of white vinyl privacy panels, LF patio pavers in good condition to cover a 12x12ft area 757-709-0864

5.Male goat for a new home 757-710-3192

6.2020 24ft Deluxe Carolina Skiff w/ 150 Mercury motor $32,000 757-710-6838

7.White porch rocking chair in very good condition, 1980 Chevy Colorado in excellent shape 757-787-7969

8.Volvo Penta w/ new stainless steel 3-blade propeller $250 firm (cash only) 757-678-7122

9.5hp, 24in Craftsman front tine tiller, runs well $120 757-694-0294

10.425 0 turn John Deere mower $1,500, 2007 BTX Honda, clean, $4,000, older snapper 28in grass cutter w/ 8hp Tecumseh engine, bagging system included in very good condition $450 757-894-5713

11.Jansen piano in great condition, in tune, kept in climate controlled area 757-442-2931

13.1970 Honda Motorcycle 757-894-8285

14.302-519-1311 LF place to rent ASAP, doesn’t matter where, LF used dual axle car trailer 16-20ft, LF truck

15.18cu.ft Refrigerator freezer $150, Diamond plate tool box, for a pickup $65, concrete steps 21in. Tall $100 757-894-8118

16.2 blue wind back chairs $100, tan recliner lift chair $350 757-824-3748

17.LF large glass panes to repurpose for a greenhouse 757-894-3784

18.Dodge 15-25-3500 Fender flares, brand new, never used 757-894-3196

19.Approx. 100sq.Fr of Douglas for Wood, brand new air tools 757-709-1920

20.3 matching bar stools, heavy duty, completely wooden, great condition $60, ProForm elliptical machine w/ pulse tracker, fan, etc. $125, conversion table by Inova, not used much $100 757-710-1490