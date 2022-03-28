1.Craftsman table saw $50, Shopmaster band saw $100 757-693-1450

2.FREE Antique day bed in fair condition 757-787-7351

3.10ft Jon boat w/ galvanized trailer (titles included), w/ 30lbs. Trolling motor, oars, new battery, and paint $1,200 757-695-0294

4.40in. Flatscreen TV w/ built-in DVD player $300 985-498-6860

5.2 female Australian Shepherd X Pomeranian mix puppies, located in Pocomoke, rehoming fee required, call or text 410-726-3813

6.LF dry van trailer (tractor trailer trailer) or water-tight 40ft shipping container to use for storage purposes 757-693-2476

7.LF 100-150ft of Field fencing, 5ft high, LF peacocks 757-710-3192

8.LF wide, clean recliner 757-693-0720

9.24in. Closed vent gas log $250 757-787-2351

10.Troybilt self-propelled lawnmower, needs tune-up, $60, located in New Church 518-902-6747

11.4 18in. Aluminum Sport wheels (size 255-70-r18) from a 2017 Tundra SR5, in perfect shape 757-710-1505

12.ProForm 505 CST treadmill $400 757-710-3987

13.Smooth-top Electric range, black in color, black microwave hood included $350, vintage book case $100 757-710-8835

14.LF complete junk cars (title or no title) 757-201-1521

15.2010 Ford Edge in good condition $7,000 obo 757-613-0114

16.FREE Roosters near Cape Charles 804-920-2789

17.LF late model cars, running or not, must be complete 757-302-5082

18.LF woodland property to rent 757-993-0058

19.Builder/handyman needed for unusual task 757-414-0429

20.Home Theatre Enthusiast’s Onkyo 7.2 Dolby Atmos AV receiver, Optima HD 142x1080p projector w/ 2D & 3D capabilities, various speakers and cables $800 757-710-9203

21.8 Year old “Red-Nosed” pitbull 757-505-6720

22.Cub Cadet tractor, includes front-end loader & bucket $15,000 obo 757-678-7884

23.LF apartment 302-519-5445

24.42in flatscreen Samsung TV $90, Antique wooden ironing board $30, large quantity of aluminum baseball bats $5 apiece 757-787-2963 leave a message

25.2004 Suburban 443-289-0103

26.757-710-5238 LF riding lawnmower very clean, LF stereo system (consisting of 2, 1 receiver and 1 CD player), LF An island for their kitchen or somebody who can build one, LF metal Fishtank, will also take a wooden one, preferably 30in.

27.Dog, house broken, friendly, to a good home 757-894-1537

28.LF larger air compressor, LF used pickup, automatic, must have AC 757-678-6341

29.LF outdoor porch furniture, preferably made of wicker 757-695-0767

30.Set of 17in wheels on Ford rims from a 2019 Ranger 255-65-17 $250, 2007 1300 BTX Honda, clean, in great condition $4,200 obo 757-894-5713

31.Snapper riding mower, recently serviced, new blades, 4 255-20in tires 804-436-7350

32.Cherry wood cabinet 3x4ft, includes shelves $50, Brand new vanity table w/ mirror and drawers $175, LF somebody to cut grass, 443-880-1331