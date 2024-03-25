Swap Shop items from Monday, March 25, 2024

1.2012 Ford Escape, automatic 4 cylinder, fully loaded, 196k miles, $3,500 OBO, very negotiable. 443-735-6078

2. Big bag full of baseball cards, some football cards and garbage pale cards for sale. 757-387-0491

3. Looking for ladder truck rack for a 2019 Ford F250 Super Duty pick up. 757-787-7376 leave message

4. Brown eggs, 30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4. 757-894-9719

5. 1999 Buick Sentry, $2,000. 757-919-6396 in New Church

6. LF female miniature Doberman pincher to mate with male dog. Dining room table, fits up to 8 people, cherry, $200. Bass guitar, $500. 757-678-3520

7. 4 penn Senator reels on offshore rods ready to go $100$ a piece. 2 penn senator reels no rods $50 a piece. Sizes very but all offshore capable. I’ll take $450 for all! Brand new in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a zero turn Husqvarna mower. $250. Text is best 757-710-4703 leave a message if you call. Located in Onley

8. Baby bassinet, $60.10 formal dresses, $90. Blue mason jars $7. Call 757-710-0132

9. Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $80 obo. Wilton bench vise w/ 8″jaws and swivel base in good condition. $425 obo. Vintage Hollands 24 1/2 H vise w/swivel base and 4 1/2″ jaws in great condition. $250 obo. Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

10. 17′ aluminum canoe in good condition $150. 2-galvanized rims 12″ tires 5 lug in good condition $65. full size truck ladder rack $150. Parksley area Call or text 757-232-3612

11. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. / Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. / License plate “MAINE” bird house. $50.00. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. 302-430-4645

12. LF 1995 Mercedes Benz S500 for parts. 804-761-1400 in Lancaster County on the Northern Neck

13. LF 2 bedroom trailer on private lot or in a trailer park, rent with option to buy, by May or June. 410-422-8973

14. Ford 8N tractor, needs work. 757-678-6342

15. Does yard work. 757-919-0098