1.4 steel Chrysler/Dodge rims size 17×6.5in $100, 3 rear engine snapper riding mowers for parts $200 for all 3 757-678-6834

2.Camper shell in good condition, fits 2014+ Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra $450 obo 443-523-5741

3.LF someone w/ a medium sized backhoe to work for a day in Onancock 508-274-9079

4.Husqvarna 150BT backpac blower $150 757-442-8105

5.Camper shell for 6.5ft truck bed $75 obo, black vinyl tool box for pickup truck $60 obo 757-331-1911

6:Loveseat and sofa in very good condition w/ end tables and lamps, refrigerator, electric stove 757-709-8256

7.Table, TV, phone 757-709-2521

8.1999 Dodge Intrepid, bathroom cabinets w/ face bowl and faucet, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels 350-1972

9.Leer fiberglass camper shell for 1996-2004 Ford F-150 $250, medium size dog house by Igloo, 12 bundles of house shingles black in color $100 obo 757-710-1490

10.Sofa and loveseat 757-442-3679

11.Old clam baskets, old clam rake, LF nice shotgun and pistol 757-387-7506

12.1980 Chevy 250 pickup Transmission 757-694-7726