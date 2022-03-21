1.Craftsman table saw $50, Shopmaster band saw $100 757-693-1450

2.FREE Sofa/sleeper, tuxedo style, clean, in good condition 757-999-1664

3.Restored 1897 Coles original Hot boat wood stove $100 757-894-8342

4.LF junk cars, title or no title 757-201-1521

5.2 female guineas w/ large cage, food, etc, Large mirror 4x3ft w/ framing 757-710-0132

6.Brand new Sniper brand ladder stand 18-20ft, intimidator model #STLS20 $75 757-787-7524

7.LF builder/handyman to preform an unusual task 757-414-0429

8.Crank type trailer jack w/ wheel, has surface rust, very operational $20, 40in Flatscreen TV w/ built-in DVD player $300, 2 used Perko rail-mount rod-holders $40 985-498-6860

9.Home theatre enthusiasts’ Onkyo 7.2 Dolby Atmos AV receiver w/ Optima HD 142x1080p projector w/ 2D & 3D capabilities, and extra speakers and cables $800 for all items 757-710-9203

10.8 year old “Red-Nosed” pitbull, ask for Pam 757-505-6720

11.Cub Cadet tractor w/ front-end loader & bucket, $15,000 obo 757-678-7884

12.1994-2001 Fender flares for a Dodge Ram 15-25-3500 757-894-3196

13.16ft Carolina Skiff w/ center console, load rite trailer $6,000, 10ft antique John Deere pull behind planter w/ wagon wheels $500 607-437-4782

14.LF 6 pieces of old 4x4s 6-8ft long 914-589-5015

15.Model 647 John Deere 4ft roto-tiller, w/ manual included $2,500, drumfish landing net w/ extension $100, vintage 1984 SeaKing outboard motor, needs TLC, doesn’t run, but can be fixed $125 757-999-3361 leave a message with your name and number

16.2 12 volt car batteries 757-694-7726

17.LF somebody to do yard work in Northern Accomac County near Chincoteague, LF vintage 1950’s magazines 757-694-5150

18.302-519-1311 LF work truck as cheap as possible, LF Place to rent ASAP, LF dual axle car trailer 17-20ft, for as cheap as possible

19.29gal. Water heater, water pump, 1 piece fiberglass shower 757-992-3571

20.LF fender liners for a dodge nitro 757-894-2269

21.Kitchen table (weighs around 100lbs.) $75 757-894-1937

22.23ft wellcraft boat in very good shape 804-436-7350

23.5hp Winston Pro Tiller w/ low hours 757-710-3813

24.2003 Chevy Trailblazer in excellent condition 757-709-5631

25.Mowing deck from a Z425 John Deere $75 757-894-4799

26.barely used Yamaha digital keyboard, still in the box $75 757-710-3089

27.LF used tire RTS235-75-16 757-694-8977

28.tires 255-65-17 truck tires from a 6 lug, in very good shape $250, 12-15 year old Snapper riding mower w/ 8hp Tecumseh motor, 28in cut, bagging system included $450, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard 800cc motorcycle $3,200 757-894-5713