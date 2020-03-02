1.1995 Toyota Camry, runs great, oil leak needs to be fixed $900 443-523-5741

2.1998 Pontiac Grand Am $500 757-768-7064

3.LF washer and dryer 757-387-7669

5.Bunk style Boat trailer, fits 21ft Carolina Skiff $200 442-3102

6.Dining room table w/ chairs, riding mower, straight shaft weed eater 787-7969

7.Table set w/ chairs $40 obo, Mobile toolbox/stool, LF cheap truck, old or new 302-519-1311

8.800 Ford Tractor 710-0810

9.2 small kerosene railroad lanterns 8-10in tall $10 for both, 2 pairs of women’s shoes sizes 8 and 11 respectively $8 apiece for $15 for both, 4 Wine bottle tool sets $5 apiece 854-8251

10.Stainless steel boat prop, McGregor sailboat 27ft $2,000 710-7146

11.I15B John Deere Zero turn, garage kept, 1992 Cougar $2,000, 2003 1100 Yamaha $2,000 894-5713

12.2000 Dodge Dakota V6 automatic, fully loaded $1,250 obo 410-422-8973

13.28ton Swisher log splitter, only used 8 hours $900, XTone semi-hollow body guitar and Pignose GDR60 amplifier $600 665-4102 call after 6

14.4,000 Ford Tractor $1,500, 10ft kayak, never been used $175 443-880-5863

15.Wooden console table in excellent condition 757-710-1363

16.Various vegetables, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels, electric range w/ hood, yellow in color 350-1972

17.1994 Ford Explorer 5 speed $650 757-694-7704

18.4 tires on rims from a Dodge Neon $100 for all 4 894-6437