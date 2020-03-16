1.LF stand up freezer in good shape within price range of $150 757-665-1284

2.2003 BMW 325XI in very good condition 710-6174

3.Sofa and loveseat $125 757-469-4529

4.710-0810 1993 Ford F-350

5.LF queen size box spring for reasonable price 757-894-5635

6.LF rear tractor tires 11×228 757-387-7470

7.King size mattress and box spring 336-302-0534

8.Full size Sealy Sleep sofa, used 10-12 times $100 665-4932

9.7in Samsung tablet, hardly used $60 710-3285

10.1999 Dodge Intrepid, full size bathroom cabinet w/ face bowl and faucet, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels 350-1972

11.Pair of men’s Izod leather sandals 11D, 30in tall paper mache easter bunny, 4 C Clamps $10 for all for 854-8251

12.LF cheap truck/van in working condition in the Maryland area, LF small car in working condition, must be automatic 410-422-8973

13.Bowflex max trainer, like new 607-6649

14.Cell phone in good condition $25 757-709-2521

15.Electric bass guitar w/ Hondo amp $200 607-6649