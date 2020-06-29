1.LF a twin bed. 757-665-7361

2. LF someone who has a boat slip available for a small boat, discussing seasonal or annual, need 4.5 mean low water depth with electric & water, bay or seaside, non-live aboard, around northern Accomack County. Call John at 575-802-5088

3. 2 swivel rockers for sale, really good condition, light blue and yellow, $25. King size mattress and boxspring, free, really good condition. 757-442-2859

4. 3 9-week old kittens, free to a good home. 757-414-3227

5. LF a place for rent near Salisbury, Delmar or Laurel. 1996 Ford F-150 4×4, extended cab, fully loaded, looks good, runs good, $1,800 OBO. LF older car trailer that needs some work, cheap as possible. 302-519-1311 in Delaware

6. 5 chihuahuas, $50 apiece. 757-710-6312

7. Cherrywood cabinet, approximately 4′ x 3′, removable shelves, $40, very nice condition, no scratches. Nice wood cabinet, 6.5′ x 3′ wide, 3 drawers, storage, very good condition, no scratches, perfect condition, $175 today. Ride-on horse, 6 volt, battery charger, $175. 443-880-1331

8. 2 back tires off a John Deere, 24 x 12, turf tires, mounted on John Deere rims 4 lug, $100 for the pair. 2003 1100 V-Star, small oil leak, $2,000, or will trade for a nice 0-turn lawn mower. 757-894-5713

9. LF tow dolly in pretty good shape. 757-894-0823

10. Washington Redskins memorabilia, never worn, hats, jacket, sign, $30 for it all. 757-787-7370

11. Treadmill, Goulds gym, $100 OBO. 757-665-7949 or 757-387-0859

12. 1979 Mercury Grand Marquis, $600 OBO, needs work. 757-709-1211

13. Looking for old or used bricks, solid paver type, not building bricks with holes. Please call 757-442-3013

14. 2007 Ford Ranger, v6, 2wd, $2,800. 443-523-5741

15. Looking for a 30 to 60 HP outboard boat motor, would just like it to run good. Please call or text 757-710-6719

16. Battery operated clay pigeon thrower with 5 boxes of clay pigeons, $150. 757-710-0645

17. 2004 Clayton Single Wide Mobile Home for sale. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. 16 x 76. 1,216 sq. ft. Well maintained. 3 new windows in living room. Sold as is. Property not included. Mobile home located in Reedville, VA. Buyer responsible for moving mobile home off property. Call Joan 443-221-9656

18. 3 English Saddles VGC (brand names) priced to sell. 10 wooden pallets, $25. Round Bale holder, $45. Call or text 757-894-4199

19. An ole crock with cobalt print $150. Large vintage carpenters tool box. Ole Steamer Trunk. 757-387-7506

20. 54 inch John Deere zero turn, low hrs, runs and cuts good, $2,000. Full size truck tool box, no key, $50. 22 inch rims, lug pattern is 5×4.75, $200. 757-350-5873

21. Looking for apartment or trailer. 757-709-0271

22. Looking for a heavy duty/commercial clam rake, approximately 18″ wide with large capacity basket. Manually operated/pulled. Not looking for a dredge to be pulled behind a boat. With or without handle is fine. What I’m looking for wouldn’t come from a local hardware store or tackle shop. I’m only interested in commercial grade clam rakes. 757-894-0025

23. LF queen size mattress and boxspring. 757-709-4630

23. Craftsman 42 inch deck riding lawn mower, automatic, 18.5 HP, ready to go. 757-787-7969

24. Dodge Durango, 1999 that runs, needs some work, $700. 757-617-5288

25. 2004 Chevy Impala. 2007 Dodge Caravan. A lot of tools. 757-894-1521

26. 42 inch Craftsman riding mower, good deck, $40. LF junk appliances and scrap metal. 757-678-2566

27. Found a brand new car battery in the middle of Route 13. 757-710-7444 leave a message if there’s no answer

28. LF utility trailer to carry a lawn mower. LF to replace the ignition to a Chrysler Pacifica. LF who can trim and cut trees for affordable rates. 757-709-2659

29. LF furniture, TV, etc. for free, just moved to the area. 386-385-2776 Craddockville

30. Snapper lawn mower, 30 inch cut, new blade and battery, like new condition, $500. 757-787-7268

31. 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded, 5.7 Hemi Engine, 4 wheel drive, good condition, $3,200. 757-710-2192

32. LF 42″ riding lawn mower, preferably Craftsman or Cub Cadet in good condition. LF men’s extra large or 17.5 inch neck short sleeve shirts, solid colors. 757-999-0083

.