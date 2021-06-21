1.54in Husqvarna 0 turn mower, runs & cuts good, $1,750 obo, also willing to trade 757-350-5873

2.Commercial grade sewing machine w/ foot pedal, portable, heavy duty $125 757-336-5191

3.Coleman generator on wheels, electric start, new carburetor in box w/ hoses $300 obo, Raymarine C70 Chart plotter GPS w/ east coast card, antenna, cables, mount, etc $300 obo, 19ft Galvanized boat trailer, rolls fine, 2in ball hand crank, no title 757-710-8606

4.Sheetrock/Wallpaper tools, boating equipment, Elvis Presley Memorabilia 757-414-0429

5.4th of July week in a 2 bedroom condo in Williamsburg, Virginia, sleeps 6, $800 obo, oil tank $75 obo, 2 matching nightstands w/ drawers $25 each or both for $45 757-442-1309

6.7.5in. Table jig saw, table drill press, Central Machinery 2.5hp 12” Plainer 757-894-7175

7.Stainless steel double sink $50 757-999-1015

8.Equalizer weight distribution hitch, like new, complete w/ ball, anti-friction pads, & hardware $399 757-678-2305

9.LF 20ft aluminum flag pole, LF swimming pool in good condition 757-999-0083

10.LF kayak paddles & canoe paddles, life preservers 302-668-6377

11.2 female goats for sale to a good home, pets only, should not be separated, $100, variety of ducks, LF fixed male goat 757-710-3192

12.2005 Toyota Camry, runs & drives $1,200 443-523-5741

13.LF somebody to clean gutters, LF somebody paint garage roof w/ aluminum roof coating, materials will be provided 757-894-3863

14.LF walker that will take up to 350lbs, 757-824-5402

15.LF refrigerator 757-990-9136

16.2 freezers, upright and chest type, nail gun set of 5, hose and air compressor $150 each 757-693-0182

17.trampoline frame, about 15ft wide, springs including $50 obo 757-678-6547

18.LF small yellow kitten 757-672-6433

19.757-787-7027 LF carpenter to install a tin roof over a porch

20.LF toolbox for a small Ford Ranger, 270 bolt action rifle w/ scope $400 757-709-4362

21.lot at Trail’s End 443-235-3597

22.42in cut John Deere rider 757-694-7726

23.LF SUV for reasonable price 387-2645

24.757-999-0169 13ft galvanized boat trailer $200

25.757-710-4905 air conditioners

26.2 window ACs, and dorm refrigerator 732-567-6598

27.4-5 electric heaters, brand new 757-894-7577

28.2007 Lincoln Navigator L, needs tune-up $4,000, 200lbs of fertilizer $90, several desks $125 each obo 757-710-5600

29.302-519-1311 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup, Delaware tags, 2wd, automatic $2,900, LF dual axle car trailer for as cheap as possible