1.4 bedroom home for rent in Cheriton 757-710-8835

2.LF rabbit hutch in good used condition 757-710-0890

3.LF tiller 757-331-1593

4.Briggs and Stratton mower $300 442-4841

5.Outdoor shed 8x10ft 757-710-6852

6.Cherry picker $50, 4 truck tires 235-75-17, LF junk appliances 678-2566

7.757-710-5238 call after 5, 4ft box scrape w/ 6 removable steel blades $550 cash, 737 Diesel bobcat w/ roll cage and new blades $10,500 cash firm, 8N Ford tractor w/ 4ft bush hog $1,500 cash

8.6ft wide rototiller $750 710-3192

9.LF house windows 24×45 or 18×28 999-0245

10.2010 Nissan Altima $3,600 serious inquiries only 894-6987

11.Upright Piano w/ bench $100 717-968-2326

12.20ft aluminum extension ladder $75, 42in cut Husqvarna lawn tractor $400 442-5138

13.1973 Mobile home to give away call after 3 709-9255

14.Maytag clothes dryer $75 obo, Apollo pressure washer $75 obo 709-9502