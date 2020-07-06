1.LF netgear router, LF Men’s XL or 17.5in neck short sleeve dress shirts, solid colors only 999-0083

2.LF somebody to clean rain gutters 665-4865

3.65 Tent pegs, $6 a dozen 757-787-7268

4.Bimini top for a 19-8 Carolina Skiff, blue in color, very good condition $125, aluminum picnic table $200 obo 787-8087

5.23ft boat trailer, no skids or rollers, good winch, good ball hookup, wheels, axle, and tires are good $95 710-8190

6.2004 Honda Odyssey in great condition 757-665-4823

7.2 bed 1 bath single family home for rent in Painter $800 per month plus security deposit, section 8 accepted 757-359-5424

8.Gravely walk-behind mower w/ 2 cutters, sulky, sickle bar, electric start $650 410-726-3588

9.LF refrigerator/freezer in good condition 757-710-2182

10.Men’s Schwinn Cruiser bike in excellent condition $50, 22cal pellet gun in excellent condition $75 757-787-3069

11.Automatic, battery operated clay pigeon thrower w/ 5 boxes of pigeons $150 757-710-0645

12.Mercury Sable in very good condition, new inspection, like new tires, A/C works 757-620-0628

13.3 padded pulpit chairs, 70in. long communion table w/ 2 padded chairs, pulpit podium w/ 2 wood pulpit flower stands, serious inquiries only 757-442-2739

14.Redskins jacket $25, winter jacket w/ hood $30, Redskin hats $5 apiece 787-7370

15.1993 Ford F-350 pickup, LF backhoe 757-710-0810

16.Couch and an armoire 757-710-5438

17.Wooden porch glider $65, Hoover vacuum $30, chain link dog pen $30 442-5513

18.Vintage van w/ built in VCR in excellent $4,500 757-710-5438

19.Set of Goodyear Wrangler tires 275-60-r20, never mounted $250 obo, old weed eaters of various brands $100, stereo equipment 757-710-1490

20.42in craftsman riding mower 757-787-7969

21.6 16ft pine logs to give away, will deliver from Pocomoke to Nelsonia, 2 free pianos, LF propeller w/ 2in throat 894-8118

22.Custom made rocking chair, Nicholas Cage VHS tape collection 443-841-2890

23.LF tires, 1996 Mercury Cougar XL7, one owner vehicle, LF washing machine 410-422-8973

24.Dogs 757-787-7027

25.2 refrigerators, very clean $200 apiece, 30 sheets of corrugated tin $10 a sheet, 757-894-1664

26.Bed and 2 dressers, dog kennel 824-5389

27.Small Tailgater generator 15×15, great condition 6.5 amps, 2 cycle motor, like new $130 757-526-6444

28.2 38in cut decks for riding mower 710-4428

29.LF building materials 8in blocks 2x8s and 2x6s, giving away metal 607-437-4782

30.2 push mowers 20-22in wide, 1 has 3.5hp Briggs and Stratton engine, the other has a 5hp Briggs and Stratton engine, 2 250gal plastic liquid containers $50 787-1574