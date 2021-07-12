1.5 Kittens up for adoption, all about 7 weeks old, litter box trained, eating hard food 757-678-6898

2.LF 1989 Jeep Wrangler YJ Hard Top 540-845-9269

3.19ft galvanized boat trailer, needs some welding to carry a boat, 2in. ball $200 obo, 3,500watt Coleman electric-start generator on wheels, needs a new carburetor $75 obo, 24ft round above-ground pool, not used in 3 years $150 757-710-8606

4.Sharp 46in. LED tv w/ remote, works fine, willing to demonstrate $60 757-620-0628

5.LF older model 27in. TV 757-693-7339

6.GE washer $50 757-377-3689

7.Chest type deep freezer $275, 410-629-9592 call after 4PM

8.8x10ft Shed w/ vinyl siding 757-824-5695

9.2001 Honda Odyssey, no center seat, sizable ding on bumper, $2,500 757-442-3077

10.LF general labor help for 3 days a week, willing to pay $17.50 per hour 609-658-3777

11.Brand new Nikon coolpix camera, only used once $100, 757-414-3807

12.LF house/mobile home for rent for as cheap as possible, ASAP, 2004 Chevy Silverado, 2 wheel drive automatic $2,900 302-519-1311

13.4 tires 245-50-r17 brand new 757-694-7607

14.LF 4ft bush hog or finishing mower 757-894-0196

15.men’s t-shirts 3x-4x, like new, $7 each 757-469-4529

16.2 80lbs bags of concrete, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

17.5,000btu Window ac unit $60, dorm size fridge 732-567-6598

18.2 riding mowers, 42in and 48in respectively 757-694-7726

19.grass cutter, purchased in March, only used 3 times, $150, 410-913-7413

20.several packs of dog food, wheelchair, dartboard 757-894-2045

21.1986 Ford pickup 757-350-9675

22.2001 Ford Expedition 4wd, automatic, towing hitch, awaiting title, LF private owner w/ 1-2 bedroom home or trailer for rent, preferably in Maryland, within price range of $650 a month, 410-422-8973

23.LF Chihuahua 757-990-5888

24.Junior dog kennel w/ doggie-door, canoes, tiller 443-880-1331

25.Oldsmobile Intrigue $1,200 678-5982