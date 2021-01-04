1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home or trailer for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.LF 2 car seats for children ages 1-2 757-787-1329

3.6mo. old kitten, spayed, 1st rabies shot, personable, 3 bedroom home and lot for sale, in Nassawadox area, text 757-710-1778

4.FREE 3 20in. TVs, Sofa bed, folds into queen size bed $50, 40in. Visio flatscreen TV $75 757-678-7483

5.LF dog, within age range of 6mo, preferably mix breed 757-999-0083

6.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, 4 door, automatic $4,700 757-694-1704

7.LF kid’s metal pedal car, tractor, or truck 757-710-6814

8.22LR ammunition 443-366-4059

9.FREE side by side refrigerator, about 10 years old, runs great 443-859-6438

10.Round bale holder $40, 100gal. gas tank and 50gal. tank $50, trash compactor $30 757-824-4555

11.LF dump truck to transport crushed concrete 757-854-4743

12.LF refrigerator in good condition 804-779-5602

13.Whirlpool dryer 757-894-3196

14.Upright vacuum, color TV, house phone 757-331-2598

15.Set of 4 all terrain 285-70-17 tires, car trailer $2,950 757-813-8679

16.Set of wheels from a 2006-2010 Altima $100 757-387-0859

17.LF Half inch Sheetrock 607-437-4782

18.757-709-2659 LF 2 bedroom trailer or home between Painter and Parksley, printer for FREE

19.LF car trailer for reasonable price 757-894-6319

20.2002 Dodge Utility van, intact $300, 2003 Dodge Van, ready for inspection, cruise control, etc. $650 obo 757-710-1489

21.LF twin size mattress, LF minivan/truck to do work, 1998 Ford Escort $750 obo 410-422-8973

22.1996 Dodge Ram 4wd pickup 757-469-2223

23.250 gal oil tank for FREE 442-4686

24.LF used travel trailer, preferably 27ft, in good shape 894-6093

25.Cell phone XR brand new in the box $400 757-894-7003