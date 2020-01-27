1.EZ-Lift Recurve R3 weight distribution trailer hitch w/ sway control $275, Prodigy RF Electronic Trailer brake controller $275, SCM 4 Person spa 190gal capacity $2,500 757-710-4807

2.36in craftsman wood latre $150 757-999-0002

3.Piece of protege luggage $25, 2005 Chevy Malibu $600, Ab circle pro exercise machine $30 757-894-0379

4.Cell phone $20, table $10 757-709-5132

5.DeWalt Miter saw $150, Sawsall $30, circular saw $15 787-2837

6:757-678-6465 Propane fire place $150 obo

7.Small frost free upright freezer $200 709-4362

8.1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee for parts or whole vehicle, in great shape $300 , 90cc 4 wheeler $125 as is, 270 Remington Rifle bolt action 757-894-6319

9.2 TVs $100 757-787-7370

10.2004 Hyundai Allantra 4 door, in good condition $1,200, price negotiable 757-831-9024

11.Older style Rollfast bicycle w/ basket on front $10, old fashioned meat grinder $8, 2 pairs of women’s shoes size 6 and size 11 $5 each 854-8251

12.2 acoustic guitars with soft and hard case respectively, $75 and $50, heavy duty Hudson flatbed trailer, dual axle $1,750 obo 757-710-3660

13.2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer edition $2,500 firm 665-1284

14.Pull behind camper trailer Approx 17ft long, w/ furnishings, microwave, AC $400 obo 757-387-0256

15.1996 Ford F-150 fully loaded $4,500 804-436-7350

16.2 sewing machines, office chair w/ various adjustments $50 757-894-8118

17.2 8ft long double pane windows $800 apiece 710-8230

18.2000 Dodge Dakota V6 automatic, fully loaded $1,200 obo, LF enclosed van 1990-1996 410-422-8973

19.7 drawer dresser in excellent condition, painting of a deer in wooden frame 757-678-3619

20.Odyssey 19.5ft boat, no motor $800 757-387-9898

21.Dodge Van 1999, needs brakes 443-365-1309

22.Dresser set w/ 8 drawers and 2 matching end table dressers, 2 lamps $225 obo, girls Monster High bike $40, TV stand w/ multiple tiers 443-880-1331