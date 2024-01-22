Swap Shop items from Monday, January 22, 2023

1.DeHAAN 12 GAUGE SIDE BY SIDE SHOTGUN.CUSTOM MADE BY MARK DEHAAN.NEVER FIRED,WOOD IS INCREDIBLE$2000/OBO

HENRY GOLDEN BOY LEVER ACTION 22 LR,AS NEW,NEVER FIRED.$525/OBO

BERETTA 686 12 GAUGE O/U EXCELLENT$2000/OBO

757 894 9230

2. 757 709 8246

14ft aluminum boat with 5.5 Johnson seahorse no trailer, 6gal fuel tank included, 600.00 cash

3. 804 314 0672

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

Z71 Off Road Towing Package

Leer Camper Shell with Bed Rug Carpet

Cloth Interior, Auto Folding Mirrors

Only 157,000 miles. Very well maintained.

$14,500. Title and Carfax in hand. Cash Only.

4. 941 218 3941

Large round Quilting loop with stand $25obo

5. maytag 5 burner gas stove oven does not work..stainless 710-2496

6. Eggs.. will deliver on tuesday…or pick up.. $4 doz. 694-8799

7. lf cheap cars or trucks running or not running…302-519-1311

8. 350-9849 2006 chevy impala

9. F/S: seadoo jet ski and trailer. Jet ski needs work and trailer is road trip ready. $575

F/S: empire LP gas Wall Heater 5 brick type ventless with blower fan $175 firm

OBO call or text 757-232-3612

Parksley area

10. I have a few penn sentor 6/0s and a few 9/0s on offshore rods. Old but can still catch fish. If you know reels you know these are indestructible and last forever!! Rods an reels 150$ each or 600$ for all 6

Like new gunnel style out riggers with butts. If you have the gunnel mounts in your gunnels they will work. 250$ rigged and ready

7577104703 text is best leave a message if you call.

11. lf shallow well pump 787-2562

12. L/f late model cars or trucks reasonably priced also non running cars on driveway you text pics and prices 609 780 4960

13. craftsman riding mower 46 inch cut new blades.. $250 whirlpool water heater 30 gal never used..2.5 by 3 ft signed kidinski painting signed and dated… 757-894-1013