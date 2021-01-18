1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home or trailer for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Hunter ceiling fan w/ light and remote in great condition $20, 8hp Evinrude outboard motor for parts $15, kerosene heater, like new $40 757-695-0402

3.1991 Dodge Power Ram 250, 4wd, club cab pickup, in running condition 757-709-9507

4.2004 Buick Century, garage kept $5,000 757-710-6004

5.5 half-acre lots on 15521 Pungoteague Road in Pungoteague, certified for water and plumbing $22,500 each 757-709-1759

6.3 225-70-r17 IronMan tires, practically new, $35 each or all 3 for $100, text 757-695-0294

7.Helmet found on Texaco Town road 757-787-3280

8.678-6465 Kerosene stove $50, propane fireplace $150

9.Brand new Fireplace $80 757-709-2268

10.LF 2.2 motor for a Chevy S10 757-387-9127

11.757-331-2598 Upright vacuum, color tv, coffee maker

12.1995 Harley Davidson 8083 sportster, 1984 GMC full ton pickup 845-282-3485

13.757-710-5238 LF 2007 Pontiac G6 GT parts, 2 spa hot tubs w/ lights, jets, etc $75 for the pair, Acre of property in Accomac County for sale $25,000

14.LF somebody to help with a driveway for reasonable price 757-894-8204

15.2 vintage bookcases w/ glass doors, good for displays $200 for the set 757-597-6342, can send pictures

16.LF desk w/ drawers, not too high 757-824-4545

17.757-710-8885 LF transmission for 2008 Ford F-150

18.Camper shell in great shape, sliding glass $150 894-1937

19.Ford Ranger pickup, needs new motor $1,200 757-694-8349

20.LF dryer 894-1794

21.Twin bed in perfect condition, matching box spring and mattress, frame and headboard $250, LF car within price range of $700 709-2500