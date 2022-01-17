1.LF late model car or truck, LF 18ft car trailer 609-780-4960

2.2005 Chevy Malibu LT, white in color, in very good condition, no dents, accident free, well maintained $2,800, A Coleman electric start generator on wheels, includes brand new in-the-box Carburetor $300 obo Serious Inquiries Only 757-710-8606

3.Female goat 757-710-3192

4.Brown leather full-reclining lift chair w/ fabric cover, gently used $500, Craftsman gas-powered pressure washer, in fair condition $100, call or text 973-600-6448

5.Sound bar w/ subwoofers, like new, $100 obo, Drone w/ camera $70 obo, text 518-344-8362

6.Evinrude 30hp short shaft motor with tiller arm and stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ $1,300 worth of duct work, asking $1,250 (buyer responsible for removal), Brand new 4in. well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230

7.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

8.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17, 50% tread, $200 obo 757-387-7174

9.FREE 100 year old upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

10.24in. Mountain bike $20, LF 20ft lengths of half-inch steel re-bar, LF foundation bolts 410-430-7128

11.2008 Cadillac STS, fully loaded, $3,000 obo 757-894-7609

12.710-5238 40gal electric water heater, like new $125, LF electric washing machine or a matching set w/ dryer call after 5 PM

13.302-519-1311 LF tractor trailer bodies to use for storage, LF dual axle car trailer, 25ft, LF work truck for as cheap as possible

14.LF 26in mountain bike text 757-694-1398

15.Dining room table w/ 6 chairs, solid oak, in decent condition $100 845-282-3485 can send pictures

16.LF small dog 757-350-5005

17.Roughly 1,000 Sports card (baseball, basketball, football) $50, series of junk (vehicles, camper trailers, various parts) 757-710-5507

18.Kitchen table set $40, brand new water pump $50 757-894-7577

19.1997 Chevy Blazer, AC and heat work, drives, has a spark issue $800 as is 757-894-0417

20.LF upright freezer 757-602-7017