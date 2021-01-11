1.LF house for rent in the Exmore – Belle Haven area, 7-8 bedrooms, can afford up to $1,500. 757-442-3073 call any time

2.Looking for a hard shell bed cover for a 2001 Toyota Tacoma with a 6ft bed. 757-710-2701

3. EZGo Golf cart for parts- free. 1990 F-150 Ford was running 4 years ago, come get it $100. 757-710-1891

4. Eye ball, a back up camera for a car, has a screen for your dash, a back up camera that clips to back bumper, magnetic, works perfectly, paid $175, asking $80. 757-894-0823

5. 1981 Buick Regal, limited edition, one owner, $2,500, good shape, no rust, nice interior. 1971 Super Beetle, everything is new, $6,000. #50 race car go-kart, $250. 443-366-4412

6. LF 275 gallon oil tank. 757-709-2682

7. LF used handicapped ramp, metal or wood, to use for a temporary period of time. 757-710-7146 call anytime

8. Hunter ceiling fan with light and remote great condition $25. 757-695-0402

9. Sears Model 465179*41*, 21.2 Cubic Feet, Automatic defrost, Side mounted freezer, Through the door icemaker, 31″deep x 33″wide x 66″tall, Used only 2 years, 2017, $500. 860-841-3939

10. 1999 Chevy SportVan with customized wheelchair lift on the side. For more information call 757-787-2207 or 757-894-7924, n good shape, recently inspected, ready to roll, clean title, ready to sell, $4,000 negotiable.

11. Working 10 inch Skil Table Saw, Model 3400-Type 2, Comes complete with Owner’s Operating Guide, Rip Fence, Miter Gauge, and Stand., Used very little, Asking $80.00 Call 757-387-7530 or 757-442-7029

12. Kitchen/Dining table with 4 chairs Adjustable 65″ oval w 2 leaves, 53.5″ oval w 1 leaf, or 42″ round medium brown wood, FREE. 757-232-5005

13. Three 225/60R17 Ironman tires available in near-new condition, with less than 500 miles. Original size for some Subaru, Ford and Mercury cars. Can meet anywhere from Kiptopeake to Onley. $35 each, or all for $100. Call or text Mark. 757-695-0294

14. LF dryer. 757-894-9204

15. Single axel galvanized trailer for 10ft boat. Had a V hull aluminum boat on it. Tires and axel 4 years old never used. $300 OBO. 757-710-8606

15. ISO black dress pants anywhere from size 36×32 to 40×32 depending on brand, need ASAP. 757-710-3749

16. Rare 2002 Chevrolet SS Camaro in excellent condition, 5.7 Liter LS1 w/ 50,500 miles. Garage kept. Navy Blue hardtop with SLP options. $13,000 obo. Call for more info. 410-430-0476

17. Free Double size Mattress, 10 yrs old clean, Cape Charles, must pick up. 410-302-5059

18. 4×8 utility trailer, needs a little tlc. and has no title, will let go for $150 firm. I have five graduated sizes wire clam baskets. Also looking for a nice pistol or shotgun. 757-387-7506

19. Mickey Mouse otter box phone case for an iPhone 11, brand new, never opened, $25. Bissell carpet power steamer, with all attachments, excellent condition, $50. 757-665-5703

20. Wooden China Cabinet with lights and has 4 glass shelves – height 81″, width 38″, depth 15″, $50. 757-710-2306

