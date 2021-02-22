1.John Deere x 300 riding lawn mower for sale. 757-894-0622

2. Selling a like brand new (8 weeks old), NORTEK 90,000 BTU Gas Furnace, for a modular home or mobile home. This is ready to be installed, and priced at ONLY $750. Text or call to arrange picking it up, near Pocomoke. 443-397-3503

3. Duck Decoy Table Lamp / Walnut base: $75. elliottcarroll@hotmail.com 302-430-4645

4. Bench seats from a 2011 one ton Chevy van all in real fine condition. Only 40000 miles on them. light blue in color. Can deliver local. 300 for 3 or best offer. Call Michael 508-274-9079 these seats can be seen here in Onancock on Market street

5. Very nice older travel trailer, 18 feet long, on Tom’s Cove Campground, dual axel, new tires, $1,200. LF 5-10 acres of land to buy on the Delmarva peninsula, with or without a house. 607-282-4206

6. McCullough chainsaw, 20 inch. Dumb bells. Raven crossbow. 757-894-8118

7. LF 3 point tiller for a tractor in good shape. LF 4 ton heat pump for heating and air. 607-437-4782

8. Playstation 4 games for sale, $10 a piece. Bluray player, $20. 757-710-4839

10. 32 inch color TV, $25, flatscreen. 2 bags of mens shirts, $5 a bag. 757-787-7969

11. Acre of land for sale, price reduced from 30k to 20k if you help with closing cost, high ground. 40 foot heavy duty extension ladder, costs $700, asking $125. LF puppy, male Rottweiler. Central AC unit for sale. 757-710-5238

12. LF a 2bedroom at least to rent from Melfa to Maryland state line. Could also be rent to own. 757-709-0209

13. 99 Toyota Camry V6 runs and drives great $2,400. 443-523-5741

14. Color TV, good shape, $15. Eureka upright vacuum cleaner, $15. Coffee maker, $10. Will take $35 for all three. 757-331-2598

15. 1995 Harley Davidson 883 sportster good condition 20,000 original miles could use new tires runs/drives good $2,000. 1984 GMC 1ton w/beef up extra leafs pickup 8cyl diesel 4sp transmission on the floor 2 wheel drive 8ft bed reg cab in really good condition cap on bed all the time bed is like brand new a steal @ $2,000. Will send pics via text if interested for truck/bike. 845-282-3485

16. 2006 Ford Taurus se good running car 200k $1,500. 609-780-4960

17. 1999 Toyota Camry $2,300. 443-523-5741

18. FREE: needs some cleaning, 1 refrigerator 2 door, 1 gas stove, 1 microvave oven. 410-957-3353

19. 4 black 17in xd rims with 33in pro comps for sale. 6 lug pattern. 1200 obo. The number is 757-710-0707

20.Two Electric (2) Frymaster Deep Fryers for sale. ModDouble Fryer with a built- in filter, basket lifts and computer. Very clean and in great cosmetic condition. Have been setting in Accomack School cafeterias where we are not permitted to use them anymore. Pickup/ Local delivery available. Asking $2,200 each. Please call the ACPS foodservice department at (757)-854-1519 with any questions or if interested.

