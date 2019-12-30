1.2001 Dodge Dakota club cab pickup $3,200 757-387-7401

2.Small microwave $25 757-956-0977

3.Chest type deep freezer $150 757-694-8977

4.4 tires 225-60-17 $100 for all 757-990-1045

5.Antique dresser 757-678-3619

6.Brand new brick heater 757-710-3876

7.Wood stove $150 w/ blower for heat circulation, 12gauge shotgun $100 350-0172

8.1999 Dodge Hightop van $2,300 410-845-1478

9.2007 Harley Davidson street glide, fully serviced $8,000 757-710-3575

10.2 pieces of exercise equipment, elliptical machine and Ab lounger $50 each 894-0823

11.1990 Ford Explorer 4.0 5 speed $750, 12 gauge semi auto Tristarshotgun $300 894-5713

12.Cover for 1994 Dodge, heavy duty flatbed trailer, full size bathroom cabinet w/ faucet and cabinet 350-1972

13.Treadmill, gently used, has fan, handle bars, etc $250 price negotiable, serious inquiries only 678-2850

14.Portable jump box 757-787-7969

15.30gal water heater $300, wooden bunk bed set $100 757-709-4737

16.2000 Dodge Dakota V6 automatic, 2wd, AC, tow package $1,600 obo 410-422-8973

17.2018 VIP Scooter $200, 5 gal bucket of white paint $50 710-1489

18.3,000 ford tractor $4,500, AN Tractor $400, dozer loader $4,500 443-783-9031