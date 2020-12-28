1.LF 1-2 bed, 1-2 bath home for rent within 25 miles of Onancock, must be within price range of $750, must allow pets 973-997-1208

2.Sears Kenmore side by side refrigerator in excellent condition $650, 860-841-3939

3.3 tires size 225-60-r17 Ironman tires in excellent condition, $40 each or $100 for all 3 firm, text 757-695-0294

4.LF dog, puppy-6mo. old, preferably a mix breed 757-999-0083

5.6mo. old Kitten, spayed, 1st rabies shot, very personable, 3 bedroom home and lot for sale, large yard, 2 sheds, in Nassawadox area, text 757-710-1778

6.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, 4 door, automatic, great condition $4,700 757-694-1704

7.LF kid’s metal pedal car, tractor, or truck 757-710-6814

8.FREE side by side refrigerator, about 10 years old, works great 443-859-6438

9.22LR ammunition 443-366-4659

10.LF 2 children’s car seats, ages 1-2 757-787-1329

11.2012 Ford Focus SEL 757-894-7175

12.LF PlayStation 4 controller within price range of $20 757-709-9201

13.Upright vacuum, house phone, 2 TVs 757-331-2598

14.2 tables, 1 with 6 chairs, other w/ 3 $75 obo, kerosene stove $50 678-6465

15.Parts for a 2000 Chevy S10, $150 757-387-2114

16.Various 350 Merc Cruiser parts 804-436-7350

17.2 cell phones w/ cases, $100 obo each, 32in flatscreen tv $75 obo 757-787-7969

18.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

19.Set of 4 Goodyear tires, very little miles $100 for all 4 757-854-8723

20.3800 GM motor and transmission $200, LF 4.3 GM motor 757-710-8901

21.2008 Chevy Trailblazer, V6, automatic, fully loaded $3,500 obo 443-735-6078

22.LF minivan or pickup truck within price range of $500, LF chest type freezer 410-422-8973

23.443-205-3322 60in dining room table, glass top, 4 nice chairs, price negotiable, Martin DX-1 Guitar

24.4×8 utility trailer $200, 2 lumberjack saws $50 for the pair, 5 wire clam baskets 757-387-7506

25.Teak Log book cover and log book $20, canvas hammock, brand new in package $10 710-7146

26.FREE Single bed w/ mattress and box springs, large sofa, various other items 710-4138