1.LF commercial waterman’s card 757-350-5343 call or text, preferably text

2.LF 1-2 bed, 1-2 bath home for rent within 25 miles of Onancock, within price range of of $750, must allow small elderly dog and a cat 973-997-1208

3.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

4.2006 Toyota Highlander $4,750 757-709-9575

5.Twin baby goats, 4 months old, great with kids 757-710-3192

6.LF 2 bed 1 bath trailer for rent, within price range of $700, anywhere between Accomac and Parksley 757-709-4697

7.2005 Ford Focus sedan, needs work $750 609-780-4960

8.3 bedroom home and lot for sale in Nassawadox area, text HOUSE to 757-710-1778

9.2009 Toyota Camry XLE 757-694-1704

10.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-350-5088

11.Free side by side refrigerator 443-859-6438

12.LF kid’s metal pedal car, tractor, or truck 757-710-6814

13.22LR Ammunition 443-366-4059

14.Various themed plates and bowls 757-999-0083

15.Sears Kenmore side by side refrigerator, excellent condition 860-841-3939

16.1985 Suzuki 230 4 wheeler, garage kept, excellent condition $2,100 obo, 12 gauge shotguns, willing to trade for deer rifle 757-894-0196

17.Pellet stove w/ brick underlay $300 obo 665-6284

18.LF carpenter to work on renovation 607-437-4782

19.Collection of Dale Earnhardt Sr. Collectibles, various other NASCAR collectors items 410-430-0476

20.2013 Honda Scooter 150cc, $2,000 obo, LF 410 double barrel or pump shotgun 894-5713

21.2 chihuahua puppies $50 each 710-6312

22.Harley Davidson men’s square toe boots size 10, 2 men’s and one women’s helmets, misc Harley Davidson clothes 301-467-9522

23.25-30 nurse scrubs, various colors, patterns, mostly small and medium 757-787-4587

24.1995 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster, $2,000 845-282-3485

25.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

26.Color tv, upright vacuum, house phone 757-331-2598

27.2 men’s diamond rings, 1 like a wedding band, other had small diamonds 442-2718

28.Ride-em-als horse toy, 2ft tall $175, 20+~ monster high dolls w/ high school and accessories $150, Cherrywood cabinet, w/ 3 shelf tiers, 3ft by 3ft $40 443-880-1331

29.LF small pickup or minivan for reasonable price, LF chest type freezer, LF small mattress 410-422-8973

30.LF Ford F-150 pickup, must have 8ft bed 804-436-7350

31.Eggs $3 a dozen, Verizon cell phone $30 757-710-0453