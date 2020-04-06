1.2000 Ford F-150 pick up, new tires, brakes, new a/c clutch and pulley , needs a little work $2,250 757-693-1450

2.LF small deep freezer 709-4287

3.2002 Coach House Platinum 232 Motor home 828-456-9758

4.8 kilowatt Diesel generator mounted on a road legal trailer w/ light tower and 4 halogen heads 757-999-4140

5.LF 6 Units of contractor scaffolding 5x5x7 757-710-1935

6.100 Keystone shaped border blocks $150 for all 787-7268

7.LF 20-30gal air compressor 757-894-7175

8.Hardwood logs 757-505-6551

9.Kitchen table set w/ 4 chairs $35 obo, 1996 4wd Ford Pickup, everything works $1,900 obo 302-519-1311

10.757-824-5583 LF disk that you pull behind a lawn mower

11.12,000btu AC unit $70, $5,000btu AC unit $50 757-894-3868

12.Igloo dog house $15 large and $10 medium, 16ft fiberglass boat motor and trailer, snapper grass cutters 757-894-3742

13.Warehouse w/ various items, 2 kayaks $350 for both 710-4965

14:In-tact Gravely lawn tiller, home owner wood chipper, camper shell for 8ft GM truck bed 787-1574

15.Large Dog cage, air conditioner 710-4379

16.15hp outboard motor, runs great $500 obo 757-824-3379 call after 4

17.3pc sofa set $300 obo 757-630-1995

18:LF paneling 442-1309

19.46in Husqvarna riding mower, runs and cuts 709-4318