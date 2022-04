1.Shopmaster band saw $100 757-693-1450

2.LF tractor trailer trailer or 40ft shipping container for storage purposes 757-693-2476

3.Double cast iron kitchen sink, white in color, heavy duty faucets & drain baskets $125 firm 757-694-1334

4.40gal. Propane tank, still 1/4 full, $40 obo 757-710-5704

5.Roper electric dryer $125. Crib w/ mattress & frame $30 757-350-1983

6.4 tires and rims P235-75-r15 for a Ford Truck, Man willing to do yard work 757-787-7969

7.607-437-4782 5ft jacuzzi tub $100, LF large car port, LF 6×10 single axle trailer

8.Inversion table by Inova, includes lumbar support $100, children’s power wheels jeep (hurricane version) w/ 24volt set up $200 obo, set of 275-65-20 light truck tires 98-100% tread $350 757-710-1490

9.LF somebody to install hardwood floors 757-710-2192

10.Craftsman 46in. Cut, 19hp riding mower, 4 years old, garage kept 757-404-3344

11.Weber gas 2-burner barbecue grill $100 540-478-4022

12.Vanity table w/ mirror and lights, cream in color $150, convertibench $50, 2 bicycles like new $25 apiece 443-880-1331

13.Old cast iron double sink $50, various glass insulators, 2 live traps $40 for the pair 757-387-7506

14.5hp Winston pro garden tiller, recently serviced $450 757-710-3813

15.9,000watt generator 757-387-2951

16.Cub Cadet push mower $200 obo 757-693-1417

17.wood shelf w/ 4 levels, corner desk, bar set 757-894-2045

18.Small sofa $50, 2 size 2 Giovanni prom dresses 757-787-2563

19.1 pc of fiberglass shower $120, water pump $100, 29gal. Water heater $100 757-992-3571

20.Ford 1000 Diesel tractor, 25hp, 2wd, asking $2,500 757-442-6669 call after 5

21.LF used pickup truck either regular cab 6-8ft bed, 757-709-0881

22.LF riding mower for a reasonable price 757-607-7511