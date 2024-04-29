Swap Shop items from Monday, April 29, 2024

1. Missing cat, black and white tuxedo cat, named Blue, last seen in Accomac at Atlantic Animal Hospital on April 19. 443-736-6167

2. Baseball cards for sale, 20 or so. Football cards. US Olympic cards, track and swimming, best offer. 757-990-5262

3. DeWalt scroll saw $200 obo. China cabinet $100. 1-757-678-6465

4. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $40.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each. 1-302-430-4645

4. Camper shell, 6.5′. Brand new kerosene heater, 22k BTU. 757-387-2044

5. 14 foot McKeeCraft boat and trailer with new Suzuki motor and controls, 10 hours on engine, $7,500. 2000 Ford F-150 pickup, new battery, new tires, $3,500. 757-710-2262

6. 2012 Ford Mustang, 42k miles, $9,500, black in color. 757-709-0343

7. 4 reel an rod combos & 2 reels alone they are 9/0s, 6/0s, an 114s all offshore ready $450 for all or $100 a piece for rods an reels an $50 a piece for the 2 reels alone. They are all penn sentor reels. 3 bag Husqvarna grass catching system brand new in the box never opened for a zero turn Husqvarna mower. $200. Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703

8. Snowcone machine, commercial, $100. 757-607-7096

9. LF comic book collections to buy. 812-887-7275 in Modestown

10. 2007 ARCTIC CAT 90 FOUR WHEELER FOR SALE $1,100. 757-787-8630

11. LF 2002 to 2007 GMC Envoy for parts 609-780-4960

12. VFW vet looking to rent a boxtruck for $200 a month. 757-694-1398

13. 1943 Quality Hardware .30 M1 carbine, $1,350. Very accurate 1945 Springfield M1 Garand with VAR barrel .30-06 $1,200. (757) 607-6326.

14. Small chest freezer, $50. Several boxes of crystal glasses, $120 for all. Will text pictures if interested. 757-442-3540

15.PRICE REDUCED: 2 piece leather couch and love seat, $900, must sell. LF scrap metal and junk appliances. Cast iron sinks and bathtubs, $75. 757-678-2566

16.LF the man who owns Hotdog Combo. If anyone knows how to contact Hotdog Combo please call 757-710-9576

17. Shed for sale, 8×12, just like brand, only 3 years old, paid $4,100 asking $2,500 firm. 757-894-4153

18. LF grass cutter. 757-919-0121 in Pungoteague

19, Looking for one bedroom apartment in Accomack County. call 757-666-9338.