1.2000 Ford F-150 pick up, new tires, brakes, new a/c clutch and pulley , needs a little work $2,250 757-693-1450
2.1996 Toyota Camry $950, 1998 Honda Civic $650, 1999 Chevy Suburban $2,800 443-523-5741
3.2007 Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster $3,250, LF trampoline in good condition for reasonable price 302-1311
4.Whirlpool electric range $50, double basin stainless steel sink and faucet $20, 757-710-2118
5.Electric sauna w/ cedar cabinet, bench seats, NordicTrack ski machine 757-894-5028
6.Brand new All terrain tires 35-1250-r15 $1,000 757-710-4703
7.665-5841 Metal garage door 9ft x 11ft $500
8.46in heavy duty craftsman lawnmower 787-7969
9.Maryland commercial fishing license $12,000 410-845-8346 call from 7AM to 2PM
10.Craftsman riding mower in great condition 46in cut $500 obo 757-693-1417
11.Pontoon boat 20ft w/ 4stroke Yamaha $2,500, parts to build front end of Ford Ranger, LF radio for 1996-1999 Ranger 894-8118
12.709-8195 Werner aluminum 40ft extension ladder
13.LF 2003 Dodge Ram utility van for parts 757-710-1489
14.2005 Jeep Liberty V6 automatic, fully loaded $3,000 443-735-6078