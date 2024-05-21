Swap Shop Items from May 21st 2024

1. New in the box, 8000BTU window AC. With remote and can be controlled by your Smart Phone $300 OBO. Located in Exmore Has Manufactures Warranty. Call or text anytime 757-710-8606

2. l/f late model car or truck running reasonably priced will consider non running cars sitting in

yard or driveway send pics to 757- 993- 0490 2 f/s index above ground pool 18x9x52. easy set up boxed up ready to go great for summer fun can send pics 600.00 757- 993-0490

3. 2012 Volkswagen Beetle. Hatchback. 190,000 miles. Runs good. Has had a recent oil change. Needs new breaks and a few minor parts. Good on gas. Selling as is for $1,000.00 or best offer. 757-710-7544 or 757-505-6604

4. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each. / Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus.

5. Blk corning ware top kit. Stove. Works great 75.00….like new stepper machine 35.00. used only 3 times. Phone Number:7576942248

6. Camper Shell. Price discussed when called. Phone Number: 7573872044

7. Looking for someone to cut grass and keep a yard maintained throughout the summer. Phone Number: 7578940835

8. 2008 Toyota Corolla with 175,000 miles. Price $2700. Phone Number: 7576655009

9. Eggs for sale 30 for $18, 18 for $6, or 12 for $4. Aluminum toolbox for full-size truck Price $75. Phone Number: 7578949719

10. Looking for a 3 bedroom home need ASAP. Phone Number: 7578949591