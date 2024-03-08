Swap Shop items from March 8, 2024

1.Electric wheelchair, Jazzy, holds 450 pounds, all parts replaced, $300. 757-710-1489

2. Still looking for a female peacock. My 5 year old India Blue would like a mate. 1-757-999-4150

3. 16 ft car trailer dove tail dual axle slide out ramps, new led lights, good condition. call for price. 1-757-894-2267

4. BENELLI SPECIAL TRAP 12 GAUGE SEMI AUTOMATIC SHOTGUN.BEAUTIFUL WOOD,METAL,AND ENGRAVING.$650.00/OBO. 15 FT GREAT PLAINS NO TILL DRILL EXCELLENT ALL THE WAY AROUND.$12,500.00/OBO.17 FT DURACRAFT ALIMINUM BOAT 80 INCHES WIDE,25 INCH SIDE BOARDS,HEAVY,90 HP 4 STROKE MERCURY WITH 130 HRS.GALVANIZED ROLLER TRAILER.$17,000/OBO. 1-757-894-9230

5. 2 galvanized trailer tires 12″ 5 lug in good condition $75. 17′ aluminum canoe $175. Full size truck ladder steel mount on type rack $150. Call or text 757-232-3612

6. Stone and brick pavers for landscaping. Small chicken houses, 4′ x 6′. 410-430-7552

7.Golf bag with rolling caddy, selling it dirt cheap. Orioles game day jersey. 757-894-6253 will send pictures

8. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base, $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. / Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. Bucket holds 120 to 130 balls. 1-302-430-4645

9. LF late model ford truck or dodge reasonably priced. Looking for 2010 and up Ford Taurus running or not. Can send pic and price to 609-780-4960

10. Looking to buy a organ or piano keyboard, everything working at a very reasonable price. 757-710-6779

11. LF 10-12 split rail fence posts. LF 2 mower tires or rims and tires, size 15×6.00×6. 757-999-0083

12. LF 1986 Chevy pickups, running or not. 757-709-8480

13. LF clothes dryer. 757-824-0306

14. LF reasonably priced car that runs, has $293 to put down. Call Cathy at 757-350-5985

15. Antique vanity with two small mirrors, one large and drawers. Big TV cabinet. Bar set with two stools and other accessories. 757-894-2045 for prices

16. LF any old junk metal, anything. 757-350-9684

17. 2 dog houses for sale for big dogs, a square one and an igloo style. $20 for square, $30 for igloo. Heater for igloo. Antique China cabinet, can send pictures, $125. 757-709-0686