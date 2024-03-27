Swap Shop items from March 27, 2024

March 27, 2024
 |
1.LF fill dirt, asphalt millings, crushed concrete, as much as you can bring, will take it all. 55 gallon transfer tank for sale, 30 feet of hose, nice set up, $50. 757-710-5451

2. Palettes for sale. Zero turn lawn mower, 54 inch cut, $1,000. 757-854-8646 after 5:30

3. 2x5x5 grow tent, comes with LED grow light and charcoal duct air filter system, $200. 757-408-1912

4. Ford F-150, 2007, full size, 2wd, automatic, v6, tagged in Delaware, won’t start, issue with battery, $950. 302-519-1311 in Delaware

5. LF old John Deere riding lawn mowers, running or not. LF old farm tanks, working or not. 757-709-8480

6. Round oak pedestal table with leaf and four chairs, has nice foot, $400. 757-709-4401 near Parksley

7. Motorcycle, 2002 Voyageur 1200, good shape, 25k miles, $3,500, will consider trade. 2002 Mazda Pickup, 143 k miles extended cab v6, $4,500. 2 4-foot long hedge trimmers, Stihl, and brand new 525 Husqvarna weedeater, never used, $225 each or $600 for all. 757-894-5713

8. 2012 Ford Escape, automatic, 4 cylinder, AWD, 169k miles, looks good runs good, $3,500 OBO, very negotiable. 443-735-6078

9. 2 Harley motorcycle helmets, one brand new women’s, one man. 301-467-9522 in Machipongo

10.Utility trailer for sale, 5×10, toolbox on front, brand new spare tire, $350 firm. 757-678-6250

11. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls, $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. / License plate bird house, $50.00. “MAINE” license plate. Can provide photo: “E” mail me at: [email protected] 302-430-4645

12. 84 Honda 200s 3 wheeler run and rides great $1,500. Club Car 36v with charger rear seat, works great, $2,700. 443-523-5741

13. Zero turn lawn mower, Great Dane Chariot, Jr., 48 inch deck, 3 blades, 17.1 Kawasaki engine, monster mulching machine, $750. Call 443-359-0629 located in Berlin, will consider delivery

14. 2002 Mercury Cougar, v6 motor, AC & heat works, radio works, all electric, brand new battery, $1,500 OBO. 410-968-2045

15. Medium sized deep freezer, good shape, works good. Call for prices 757-815-1389 in Onancock

16. Will trim bushes, cut grass, weed eat. 757-919-0098

17. Craftsman 42″ riding mower with 16 horsepower Kohler engine. Older model, but excellent condition- well maintained. Steering is a little sloppy, $300. Over 400 Red concrete interlocking concrete pavers $150 (over $1,100 value). Eight large certainteed double pane vinyl slider windows $75 each. Call for details 757-710-6784

18. Genesis Onyk29 Beach Cruise Bike, $150. Genesis Onyx 29″ Cruiser Bicycle. Like new. Has Break away front basket.  Great seat. Ready to ride. email for photos. 757-409-3367

19. Vintage Simplex 51P vise in good condition w/ 5 1/4″ jaw. $150. Wilton bench vise w/ 8″jaws and swivel base in good condition. $400. Vintage Hollands 24 1/2 H vise w/swivel base and 4 1/2″ jaws in great condition,  $250. All vises are 80 lbs or more. Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

 

 

