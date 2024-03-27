Swap Shop items from March 27, 2024

1.LF fill dirt, asphalt millings, crushed concrete, as much as you can bring, will take it all. 55 gallon transfer tank for sale, 30 feet of hose, nice set up, $50. 757-710-5451

2. Palettes for sale. Zero turn lawn mower, 54 inch cut, $1,000. 757-854-8646 after 5:30

3. 2x5x5 grow tent, comes with LED grow light and charcoal duct air filter system, $200. 757-408-1912

4. Ford F-150, 2007, full size, 2wd, automatic, v6, tagged in Delaware, won’t start, issue with battery, $950. 302-519-1311 in Delaware

5. LF old John Deere riding lawn mowers, running or not. LF old farm tanks, working or not. 757-709-8480

6. Round oak pedestal table with leaf and four chairs, has nice foot, $400. 757-709-4401 near Parksley

7. Motorcycle, 2002 Voyageur 1200, good shape, 25k miles, $3,500, will consider trade. 2002 Mazda Pickup, 143 k miles extended cab v6, $4,500. 2 4-foot long hedge trimmers, Stihl, and brand new 525 Husqvarna weedeater, never used, $225 each or $600 for all. 757-894-5713

8. 2012 Ford Escape, automatic, 4 cylinder, AWD, 169k miles, looks good runs good, $3,500 OBO, very negotiable. 443-735-6078

9. 2 Harley motorcycle helmets, one brand new women’s, one man. 301-467-9522 in Machipongo

10.Utility trailer for sale, 5×10, toolbox on front, brand new spare tire, $350 firm. 757-678-6250

11. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls, $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. / License plate bird house, $50.00. “MAINE” license plate. Can provide photo: “E” mail me at: [email protected]. 302-430-4645

12. 84 Honda 200s 3 wheeler run and rides great $1,500. Club Car 36v with charger rear seat, works great, $2,700. 443-523-5741

13. Zero turn lawn mower, Great Dane Chariot, Jr., 48 inch deck, 3 blades, 17.1 Kawasaki engine, monster mulching machine, $750. Call 443-359-0629 located in Berlin, will consider delivery

14. 2002 Mercury Cougar, v6 motor, AC & heat works, radio works, all electric, brand new battery, $1,500 OBO. 410-968-2045

15. Medium sized deep freezer, good shape, works good. Call for prices 757-815-1389 in Onancock

16. Will trim bushes, cut grass, weed eat. 757-919-0098

17. Craftsman 42″ riding mower with 16 horsepower Kohler engine. Older model, but excellent condition- well maintained. Steering is a little sloppy, $300. Over 400 Red concrete interlocking concrete pavers $150 (over $1,100 value). Eight large certainteed double pane vinyl slider windows $75 each. Call for details 757-710-6784

18. Genesis Onyk29 Beach Cruise Bike, $150. Genesis Onyx 29″ Cruiser Bicycle. Like new. Has Break away front basket. Great seat. Ready to ride. email for photos. 757-409-3367

19. Vintage Simplex 51P vise in good condition w/ 5 1/4″ jaw. $150. Wilton bench vise w/ 8″jaws and swivel base in good condition. $400. Vintage Hollands 24 1/2 H vise w/swivel base and 4 1/2″ jaws in great condition, $250. All vises are 80 lbs or more. Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476