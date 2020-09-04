1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF Stihl gas-powered leaf blower 757-442-4697

3.10ft Fishing kayak, in good shape $400 757-478-8183

4.LF house for rent 894-9591

5.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150 needs TLC, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148, call after 5 PM, serious inquiries only

6.Husqvarna 42in 0 turn mower, very good condition 757-787-7969

7.LF washing machine for reasonable price 757-894-6400

8.Mattress and box spring, seldom used 757-999-1855

9.Upright vacuum $25, color tv $25, coffee maker, LF sofa 757-331-2598

10.302-519-1311 firewood to give away, LF Mobile home for rent as cheap as possible, LF used car trailer

11.LF exercise bike 757-414-3863

12.32in color tv to give away 757-710-9204

13.Crystal glassware $20, boxes of various knick-knacks $20, medium dog kennel w/ tray $20 710-1489

14.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

15.LF somebody to tint the windows of a Camaro 757-607-7415

16.Exercise stepper machine, Delta unisaw $1,000, 12in. table saw 442-5908

17.LF air conditioner, either window or portable, must be 12kBTU 757-854-8608