1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Matching sofa chairs $40 each or both for $75, 2 matching night stands w/ 2 drawers each $25 each, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs $25 757-678-7483

3.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148, call after 5 PM, serious inquiries only

4.LF used kitchen counters & islands 757-693-1450

5.2006 Chevrolet Uplander minivan, burgundy in color, $3,500 obo 757-710-8019

6.Andersen bay window 117in. wide, 48in. high $1,000 442-2610

7.3 DVD players w/ remotes $10 each, 2 wooden bar stools $30, Phillips 4K Ultra HD 50in. tv $180 757-694-1704

8.LF 3 bedroom house or trailer for rent in Accomac 894-1233

9.2007 Van, Chevy Equinox 894-1521

10.LF large outdoor dog kennel 757-442-4073

11.Craftsman radial armsaw $130, 8ft fiberglass truck cap $100, 16hp DNR wood chipper $750 540-220-8641 located in Parksley

12.Upright vacuum, house phone, color tv, LF sofa 757-331-2598

13.Blue angel oil furnace $100 757-990-5436

14.KitchenAid stovetop, microwave, & conventional oven $350 for all 710-2502

15.Waterfront property w/ 3 bedroom Mobile home for sale 442-5009

16.Weed eater 4446T $25 in excellent condition, works fine 757-505-6783

17.1995 Harley Davidson sportster $2,500 845-282-3485

18.LF small car or minivan within price range of $600-$700 410-422-8973

19.Cherry wood cabinet w/ 2 doors $40, ride-amal horse toy $200, lightweight carpet cleaner, brand new $50, LF 2 bottom plow w/ 3 point hitch, LF car port 443-880-1331

20.Red hens and eggs 757-387-2008

21.3 electric heaters $50 757-894-7577

22.Dog kennel, computer stand 757-824-5389

23.75in. by 81in. patio French door 757-710-1433