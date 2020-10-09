1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM
2.LF 48in. I-Bar woodworking clamps 757-710-2591 Text Only
3.LF Class-A Gill net license 757-678-3703 Text Only
4.LF 20ft flag pole 757-999-0083
5.LF 2 bedroom home for rent in Accomac County 757-505-6608
6.Michelin LTX AT2 tire, 275-65-18 $100 obo, SeaTek folding teak cockpit table $120 obo 410-430-0476
7.Twin mattress and box springs, 2 sets $150 757-692-8080
8.FREE Apartment grand piano 757-787-5915
9.Various original sports trading cards, suitcase full, paintball gun, black Camo in color $50, full-auto, Home Theatre projector 75in. $30 757-387-9898
10.757-678-6465 Gas stove $100 obo, cast-iron propane fireplace $200 obo
11.LF picnic table 757-709-8118
12.40 plastic buckets, 10 galvanized buckets all for $20, never used, 1943 Penny $5, wheat pennies $2 each 442-4252
13.Antique desk in excellent condition, oak wood $85 442-3761
14.LF push lawn mower in very good condition 757-999-0169
15.1993 Mercedes 300D 757-665-5726
16.Aluminum picnic table $125 757-787-8087
17.Case of men’s disposable briefs, up to size 60 $20 757-787-2616
18.Milwaukee heavy duty drill, works fine $10, 6pc screw driver sets $4 apiece, 4-in-1 screwdrivers set $2 757-665-4581