1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF 48in. I-Bar woodworking clamps 757-710-2591 Text Only

3.LF Class-A Gill net license 757-678-3703 Text Only

4.LF 20ft flag pole 757-999-0083

5.LF 2 bedroom home for rent in Accomac County 757-505-6608

6.Michelin LTX AT2 tire, 275-65-18 $100 obo, SeaTek folding teak cockpit table $120 obo 410-430-0476

7.Twin mattress and box springs, 2 sets $150 757-692-8080

8.FREE Apartment grand piano 757-787-5915

9.Various original sports trading cards, suitcase full, paintball gun, black Camo in color $50, full-auto, Home Theatre projector 75in. $30 757-387-9898

10.757-678-6465 Gas stove $100 obo, cast-iron propane fireplace $200 obo

11.LF picnic table 757-709-8118

12.40 plastic buckets, 10 galvanized buckets all for $20, never used, 1943 Penny $5, wheat pennies $2 each 442-4252

13.Antique desk in excellent condition, oak wood $85 442-3761

14.LF push lawn mower in very good condition 757-999-0169

15.1993 Mercedes 300D 757-665-5726

16.Aluminum picnic table $125 757-787-8087

17.Case of men’s disposable briefs, up to size 60 $20 757-787-2616

18.Milwaukee heavy duty drill, works fine $10, 6pc screw driver sets $4 apiece, 4-in-1 screwdrivers set $2 757-665-4581