Swap Shop items from Friday, October 6, 2023

1.100 gallon oil tank, $75. 757-710-8901

2. 2000 PSI pressure washer, 3.75 Briggs and Stratton engine, pump leaks a little, $50. Craftsman 25cc straight shaft weed eater, 2 tanks of gas, needs priming bulb, $50. Stainless steel commercial 5 burner grill, used 2 times, $25. 757-894-4949

3. 2 electric water sprayers, 3 heads, adjustable, for growing plants, exhaust fan with 50 foot of hose, $75. 443-953-0654 in Crisfield

4. LF reliable car, for a reasonable price, can afford $1,500 max. 757-709-0848

5. 3 axel trailer, 3 tires on each side, $3,200. Pushmower grasscutter, $125. 757-710-5238

6. LF quilting frame. 757-824-0306 in northern Accomack County

7. Lost black and white male dog. Not fixed answers to money. Slipped off his harness in modest town area. Reward to persons who knows where he is. He is loved and missed very much. 1-757-854-8803

8. Woodstove for sale, made by Cottage, glass front with doors, very good shape, $250. 757-990-5191

9. Looking for a 1960s to 1970s very good condition men’s 26″ single speed bicycle. Would also consider reproduction style bike of that era. Text or call 757-710-6779

10. Large amount of Halloween decorations for inside or outside. We have too much for someone else to enjoy. Best offer. 757-710-5150

11. 25 gallon square fish tank in good condition, don’t use it, clean and ready to go $100 OBO, can send pics. Outside 6 piece table and chairs $100 OBO. 6 burner grill with cover, 2yrs old, in excellent condition $150 OBO, can send pics of everything. 609-780-4960

12. free computer desk black in color must pick up I can take apart for easy loading. Free double bed and frame sitting in attic can send pics 3 dinning room table and six leather chairs 200 OBO can send pics. 609-780-4960

13. Aluminum cross the bed tool box. No keys. $75. Also a 275 gallon steel tank with feet. Last had fuel oil $100. [email protected]

14. TV cabinet. Bar set with two stools, other accessories. Fold up wheel chair. 757-894-2045

15. 40 foot extension ladder. Harley Davidson collectors train set still in box. Budweiser train set in box with certificates. 757-709-4651

16. 22 inch workman portatrike for sale, $100. Refurbished dish cabinet with utensil drawer, $60. 757-607-7478 in Nassawadox

17. 2022 ATV, 4 wheel drive automatic, camo, side by side with dump body and wench, 7 miles, like brand new, garage kept, $8,000 firm. 607-637-4782 in Quinby

18. 1991 20 foot 4 inch Grady White boat, cuddy cabin, boat trailer, $7,700. 757-442-5009

19. 30 inch GE electric range in white, oven and range, matching microwave, $200. 201-248-2173 in Captain’s Cove.

20. LF dual axel car trailer, 16-22 foot long, cheap as possible, can need work. LF full size work truck, cheap as possible, can need work. 302-519-1311

21. Diapers, XL, $1 a package. XL dog/cat cages, $5 for both. 1-757-990-5262

22. Variety of DVDs, 1,000, $2 apiece. Matching queen size headboard and footboard. Small desk. 757-332-4288 in Accomac

23. Savageville Communtiy Yardsale, Saturday, October 7 from 9:00 – 1:30 PM, 26399 Redwood Road in Onley, behind Wal-Mart. Lots of good stuff, something for everyone.