1.2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pickup, runs, transfer case needs work to move, $1,800 757-693-1450
2.Large dog house $60, HP desktop $300, 3 ton floor jack $250 757-387-0650
3.LF somebody to install a fence, TEXT 203-231-4632
4.Dog pen fencing $30 757-894-0379
5.Various Old wooden sashes w/ wavy glass 540-539-5488
6.2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue, clean, $2,200 443-523-5741
7.Adult size Halloween costumes (monkey, banana, mermaid w/ wig), framed chalkboard, large bag of Junior size jeans 757-710-0132
8.757-331-4478 new queen mattress and box set
9.handyman special 3 bed 1 bath, boating equipment, DUDs for sale or trade 757-693-0333
10.LF 2 bedroom home 757-694-7226
11.black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635
12.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664
13.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080
14.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in. color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each, all items negotiable 757-678-7483
15.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569
16.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689
17.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074
18.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, moon roof included $2,300 410-977-2960
19.Dryer $150 obo 757-824-5322
20.Amplifier $150 757-710-8000
21.FREE picture frame and mirror, LF interior painter and carpenter, 757-787-7542
22.2007 enclosed trailer 6×12 757-442-2915
23.4 Tires and wheels 255-75-17 from a 2019 4wd Ranger $300, 2019 Gravely grass cutter 133hrs, mint condition $5,500, 2003 Ford F-150 Lariat step-side pickup $5,500 757-894-5713
24.42in stainless steel range hood, double basin stainless steel sink $75 for both 757-787-8241
25.2006 Ford Expedition, runs, drives, heat, AC, factory rims, etc $4,500, 2000 Ford F-150 V8 motor $3,500, 61in. & 52in. 0 turn mowers by Scag and Bobcat $5,500 757-350-5873