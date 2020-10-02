1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF 2 bedroom home for rent in Accomac County 757-505-6608

3.LF 48in. I-Bar woodworking clamps 757-710-2591 Text Only

4.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083

5.1998 Chevrolet 3/4 ton pickup w/ regular cab, long bed $2,800 obo 757-787-2860

6.Husqvarna 0 turn tractor riding mower w/ 54in. deck, 24hp Koehler engine $750 obo, futon sofa, folds out into Queen size bed $60 obo, 2 night stands w/ 2 drawers each, $20 each 757-678-7483

7.LF help moving large objects 757-787-3269

8.3 pc. microfiber living room set $125, full size bed frame w/ head and footboard $30, twin size headboard $20 757-350-1633

9.LF 1964 town or county license plate tags, specifically from Bloxom, Parksley, or Accomac County

10.John Deere LA115 riding mower, needs belt, cuts fine $300, old store glass cabinet showcase $225 678-3847

11.LF small size refrigerator for a trailer 757-350-1749 needed ASAP

12.Relay switch for 2007 Crown Victoria $75 757-894-7003

13.757-787-7027 LF electrician to upgrade a fuse box

14.757-710-0135 30,000btu 5 brick Mr.Buddy propane heater $180, lane cedar trunk $75, 2 player laser tag game $15

15.FREE Homemade rabbit hutch/pen 6ft long, 3ft tall, larger pen for free, above ground pool w/ salt water filter for free 757-665-1284

16.2 weed eaters, both curve shaft, recently serviced $50 apiece, 2.5hp push mower $75, dozen working plastic decoys $60 for all 757-787-1574

17.2000 psi pressure washer $70, pair of 10 speed bicycles, men and women’s $15 for the pair, Husqvarna lawn tractor w/ 3 attachments 48in commercial deck 757-660-7962

18.LF deep freezer 694-8555

19.Upright vacuum, color tv, house phone 757-331-2598

20.Chihuahua found in Belle Haven 404-549-1541

21.Wire link fencing, vinyl coated, forest green 350 linear feet, posts, connectors, 2 gates $200 for all, 2 20in. truck tires 265-75-20 $50 for the pair, roughly 10 weed eaters, various brands $100 for all 757-710-1490

22.LF used canoe or used 13ft aluminum boat 757-710-4770

23.1989 GMC pickup $850 obo, LF small 4-6 cylinder pickup, preferably automatic 410-422-8973

24.LF fireplace fuel gel 757-894-1696