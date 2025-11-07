Swap Shop items from Friday, November 7, 2025

1. Need a vehicle towed to Onancock from Gargatha. 757-694-1398

2. Electric heater for sale, $40. 757-709-0093

3. FREE – Broyhill love seat. Two piece sectional. LF female goose. Call 757-787-7376

4. Craft Market at 35539 Upshurs Neck Road Quinby. Friday November 7 and 8 from 9-3pm. Again on November 14 and 15th from 9-3pm. Handmade crafts. Unique gifts, Eastern Shore and Town ceramic ornaments, photos on glass; wind spinners ; magnets and many more items. Get a start on your Christmas gifts! Building behind house! 973-222-9198

5. LF used oil tank, 150 gallons or more. 757-695-4965 in Fairview/Cape Charles

6. 2010 Mazda Tribute, 3.0, v6, automatic, fully loaded, 217k miles, MD state inspected, all new parts, runs perfect, $3,500. 443-735-6078

7. Electric cook stove, Whirlpool, Glass top, Convection, Self Cleaning, Oven Range, Good condition. Must pick up Greenbush, VA, Cash only $350. 757-710-2315

8. Willing to haul any and all scrap metal free of charge, this includes washer,dryers, hot waterheaters, lawn mowers, ect. I don’t haul cars. Contact by text or cell phone 757-678-6184

9. LF a free manual wheelchair with a wide seat, a recliner chair and a hospital bed. Call 757-693-0720

10. 2 Wall-mounted stainless steel folding handicapped shower seats, one medium and 1 large, brand new in boxes. General Motors chrome 100 amp 1-wire alternator, fits 70’s to 90’s vehicles or can be used on street rods, hot rods, etc. Brand new in box. Can provide pictures upon request. Looking for leftover pumpkins for animal food, will pick up. Call or text 757-710-5943

11. Like new black and grey living room set, sofa, loveseat and recliner, asking $800. Dresser with mirror, chest, and nightstand $650. Looking for scrap metal and junk appliances, will pick up for free. Call 757-678-2566

12. Very colorful assorted used commercial water floats. 3 different grades $3, $5, 10 each. Also, vintage glass hand built towers for landscaping ornaments. Very colorful in light. About 3 or 4 feet tall. $5 to $8 each. 757-442-5017

13.LF sickle, scythe or bushwhacker. 757-607-7817 in Virginia Landing

14. LF small vehicle to buy, anything will do, under 200k miles, $1,500 or less. 931-217-5174 in Onancock

15. Dishwasher, $50. Set of golf clubs, $50. 757-815-1597

16. TV cabinet for sale. Vanity with three mirrors and two drawers, no stool or bench. 757-694-5642 for prices