1. LF push lawn mower to finish the season. 757-894-0113

2. Cannon 3 in 1, printer, scanner, fax, includes ink and paper. Ninja Air fryer, brand new in box. Keurig K-Cup coffee maker, new in box. Best offer on all three. 757-768-1122 in Onley

3. Church folding chairs for sale. Church cushioned pew chairs. Call for the price. 757-607-6993

4. Garden bench for sale, very heavy, made of concrete, $35. 757-787-7613

5. 3 kittens free to a good home. 2 are tiger striped and 1 is creamed colored. Call 757-693-0720

6. Two Honda-powered pressure washers. Both need work. Near Cape Charles. $200 for both. 1-757-695-0294

7. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

8. Frederic Harris, an item of yours has been found in the Exmore area. 757-709-3620

9. Looking for a men’s 26″ 3 speed cruiser type bicycle to buy. 757-710-6779

10. Kittens, mother cat and babies, grey with a little stripe, healthy looking, free to a good home. 757-665-6313

11. 12 x 24 shed in very good condition, has ramp, 2 windows and side door, $6,500. Boat, motor and trailer, $250, includes title. Other items for free in yard, old grass cutters and others. 443-880-1331

12. 2 18-inch in diameter flex duct, insulated, 25 foot long and 23 foot long, $100. 757-990-2269

13. iPhone, purple, $65. 757-607-6450

14. Dirt Devil carper cleaner, and Dirt Devil vacuum, good working condition, $100. Antiques. 757-993-0539

15. Wedding decorations for sale, Wedding arch with drapes and flowers, center pieces. Call 757-710-4829

16. Push mower for sale, 20 inch, runs pretty good, $40. 757-894-8378

17. Selling paintings by Thomas Kincaide, a scene of Times Square, a scene of Portofino. Painting by Jonas Cordeaux, acrylic on canvas. Call for prices. 410-251-9040

18. LF 2 bedroom home in Accomack Coutny. 757-709-8987

19. 65 inch LG TV on pivoting stand, turns, has a few technical issues, call for more details. 757-985-6445 in Painter