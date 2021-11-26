1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,000 obo 757-693-1450

2.LF room to rent 443-859-3021

3.LF roosters, LF male goat for breeding purposes, LF Turkey hens 757-710-3192

4.Women’s black leather Harley Davidson boots, size 8-8.5, mid-calf height, 2in. block heel, squared toe, great condition 757-787-7351

5.2004 Chrysler Sebring, gold w/ black top, convertible, garage kept, in very good condition, ready to drive $4,600 757-336-3377

6.New computer still in the box $300, Dodge pickup $1,000, 3 ton floor jack $200 757-387-0650

7.2 axles for a trailer $50 410-430-7126

8.18in. universal chrome rims, in good shape, $600 obo 757-709-4287

9.2 living room chairs, push mower 757-709-1522

10.Hoosier kitchen cabinet $100 757-505-6110 located in Onancock

11.2 50cc scooters $300 apiece, 1 crotch rocket w/ tags and clear title on both, willing to sell both, Caboda grass cutter 52in $750, Honda 1300 Btx motorcycle, $3,500 757-894-5713

12.757-678-2566 265-75-16 tires $50 apiece, LF junk appliances and scrap metal

13.hunting Land for rent, serious inquiries only 757-710-1489

14.dining room table 54in, round, 2 pieces, base is separate $120, price negotiable 757-336-5959

15.Exercise bike $40, 50cal black powder rifle w/ scope and $75 of ammo 757-442-5513

16.2005 Nissan Altima $3,900 302-519-1311

17.757-709-8480 Walk behind roto-tiller $300

18.LF good used refrigerator, doesn’t need water or ice, preferably 20cu.Ft or larger 757-650-9009

19.LF top load washing machine 757-694-7726