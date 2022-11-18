1.LF new refrigerator, needs to be delivered, very cheap or donated if possible, as long as it works it doesn’t need to look pretty. 757-710-6290

2. Brand new bicycle, $50. 757-442-3850

3. For sale 1986 cutlas roller, No motor, no transmission, Ready for race motor $2,000.00 obo. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller, Racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc, No motor, no transmission, Ready for race motor $2,500 obo. 757-350-9497

4. Malik still looking for a pitbull puppy or French/English bulldog puppy for free. 757-678-3913

5. Barbie dream house, barely played with, from smoke free, pet free, rodent free home, has a lot of different accessories, elevator, shower, $125 OBO. 757-607-6450

6. Yarn and crochet cotton, free today. 757-787-3280

7. LF dual axel car trailer, cheap as possible, can need work, 16-20 feet long. 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 4×4, everything works, looks good, two small rust spots, motor runs super good, radio works, AC works, $2,500. 302-519-1311

8. Snapper tractor riding mower, 52 inch cut, needs some work, $125. Toilet and sink combo for sale, will sell separate, $25 apiece or $40 for the pair. Torch heads, 2 sets, $15 a set. 757-678-3118

9. 10 foot utility trailer, home made from boat trailer, title, 3 foot sides, 50 inches wide, $500. 4×6 utility trailer from Tractor Supply with lift gate, $500 with title. Motorcycle, 2007 1300 BTX Honda, 4,100 miles, a lot of extras, $4,000. 757-894-5713

10. LF walker that you can sit down on and roll around, to be donated or for reasonable price. LF old van or pickup truck. In Salisbury, MD. 410-422-8973

11. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

12. Get your pet set for winter, FREE STRAW available, for outside dogs or cats in need. Pick up in Greenbush, VA. Call or Text 757-999-4999

13. Genie motor for a garage door, $60. Antiques and collectibles, WWF Wrestling Bears, Kane, the Undertaker, the Rock, $40 for the whole set. 757-993-0539

14. LF single axel trailer, 6×12 foot, doesn’t have to be perfect but needs to be road ready. Large trampoline, frame is in good shape, missing spring pad, $30. 757-442-2465

15. Looking for some 9 foot tall Tyvek house wrap. 1-410-430-7128

16. 2007 grey LIFTED Ford F-150. 169000 miles, $14,000. Text only 757-709-5236

17. looking for a nice clean pistol 38 357 or 45 caliber. Looking for decoys old or current. Nice old shipping crate couch telephone early 1900s. 1-757-387-7506

18. Ansonia 31 day wind up school house clock. Has pendulum and chimes on the hour. Size 15″ wide, 22″ tall, asking $45. 757-710-9391

19. Lot for sale on Turkey Run Road in Mappsville, price dropped to $28,000, will perk. Microwave, hood range, combination. Make up table for sale, with 3 mirrors, antique. 757-710-5238

20. LF Rinai heater, liquid propane for one room. LF good used pick up truck. 757-678-6341