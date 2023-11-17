Swap Shop items from Friday, November 17, 2023

1.5 pairs of mens jeans, 3 only worn once, asking $20 for all 5 pairs, 42 waist, 30 inch length. 757-709-9176

2. 2 acres of land in between Parksley and Leemont to sell, with underground electric, well and septic permit is paid for. 757-829-5635

3. Outdoor Goodman brand heat and air unit for whole house, never used, max circuit amps 28 minimum circuit amps 28, AC volts 208-230, asking $200, supposed to be back up, never used. 302-260-1353, in Westover, MD., can send pictures

4. Microwave in very good condition, $15. Honda generator, EMS 4000, older model, runs great, apparently not generating, $50. Bunk glides, 3 x 15 inches, 10 total, $10, in good shape, not heavily used. In Painter 631-774-3739

5. Old refurbished small kitchen dish hutch, 5 feet tall, 3 foot wide, 1 foot deep, $60. 757-607-7478

6. Hunting rifle for sale, Remington 700 7 mag, heavy barrel, muzzle break, lightened trigger, 50x scope, sighted in, ready to hunt, ideal for heavier game, reasonably priced. 757-894-4949

7. Gas stove. 757-387-2044

8. 1998 Mercury Mystique car, 73k miles, good tires, good motor but needs head gasket, $2,500 OBO. 757-710-1284

9. 1999 Ford Crown Vic, $2,500. First come first serve! 757-894-7003

10. 2000 Ford F-150, nice shape, runs good, fully loaded, short bed, tagged in Delaware, $3,200, 4×4. 302-519-1311

11. Ovation Celebrity acoustic guitar made in Korea, not very pretty but low action and plays and sounds great, $30 cash. 757-710-6779

12. FREE Golden Retriever Puppies to Forever Homes! 1 Male,1 Female. Excellent temperament! Text (312) 270-0850

13. KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. 6 WEEKS OLD. CALL 757-693-0720

14. LF. a wheelchair ramp or someone to build a ramp cheap or donated. Husband is disabled and in wheelchair and get in and out of house without assistance. 1-757-607-6340

15. Coffee table, 2 end tables, one TV cabinet, free to a good home, but have to come pick it up today by 5 PM. 757-709-2888

16. 14ft aluminum boat with 5.5 hp Johnson short shaft motor $600 cash, clear title. 757-709-8246

17. Trolling Motor, Never been used ,It’s saltwater read ,Made by Motor Guide, 46 lbs , Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600. (757)789-5287

18. LF scrap metal & junk appliances. 2010 Ford F-150 XL, runs great, $6,000 firm. 757-678-2566

19.Hyundai dirt bike, 2002, serious inquiries only, best offer. 757-694-5996

20. Old anchors for sale, 6 total. 757-710-3767

21. 2 bedroom mobile home for sale, $7,000. 757-709-9255