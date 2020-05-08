1.1998 Pontiac Grand Am 757-768-0764
2.Remington 887 pump shotgun, shadow grass camo $325 obo, heavy duty safe $150 obo, 1994 Chevy Silverado 1500, 4wd $2,500 obo 757-894-9230
3.Various dolls w/ accessories $850 for all, 1996 Full size king-cab Ford pickup $1,900 obo, white table set 302-519-1311
4.GE Microwave $125 443-235-3597
5.2009 Lincoln bicentennial penny set $4 442-4252
6.2 pianos for free, LF radio for a 1995-1996 Ford ranger 894-8118
7.Tiller $600 757-678-5730
8.Tires 35-1250-18, Nordicktrack treadmill, water pump 710-0822
9.55pc Moriyama China set $40, 45 beanie babies by Ty $1.50 apiece, 2 pairs of women’s tennis shoes 6 and 11 $8 a pair or $15 for both 757-854-8251
10.Electric sauna w/ cedar seats $500 obo, Nordic Ski exercise machine 757-894-5028
11.665-6279 Cornish rock chicks
12.19hp Koehler engine $200, 22hp Koehler engine $350, Stihl curve handle weed trimmer 678-2566
13.LF chest type or upright freezer 414-3540
14.2002 Chevy Malibu $1,500 obo, 2 China closets for free, dining room table for sale, LF chop-saw 757-678-3520
15.100+ hand tools $100, 50 Mystery/Thriller books $25 319-6085
16.LF air conditioner 757-709-8118