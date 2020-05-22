1.2000 Ford f-150 w/ new tires, brakes, etc, good condition $2,250 757-693-1450

2.LF 1 bedroom apartment 709-0271

3.Matching GE profile double wall oven and dishwasher $75 757-343-5416

4.Fenders and hood for 1999 Ford Ranger $150 for all 443-523-5741

5.LF house or trailer to rent 894-1233

6.LF used Golf cart in good condition 757-894-5401

7.30in snapper riding mower in very good condition $500, 12ft double hull plastic boat w/ 2 paddles and motor $100 787-7268

8.LF 1992 6hp Evinrude motor for parts or any cheap outboards 5hp-15hp 757-894-0196

9.42in cub cadet, recently serviced 757-787-7969

10.Maryland commercial fishing license 410-845-8346 call between 7 AM and 3 PM

11.LF small bales of hay, corral panels, etc 208-993-0609

12.LF decent used patio furniture call after 4 387-0051

13.K&N cold air induction kit for 2000-2007 Chevy Silverado, 2 push mowers $65 each or $100 for both 757-710-3819

14.757-710-5238 call after 5, large 0turn grasshopper grass cutter, 8N Ford factor w/ 4ft bush hog $3,500, 4ft box scrape w/ removable teeth $550, Diesel Bobcat $10,500

15.678-6432 House cats free to a good home

16.LF enclosed utility trailer 8-12ft 804-724-3964